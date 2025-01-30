Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly today in Washington, D.C. to discuss how the United States and Canada can collaborate on shared global challenges, such as secure borders and security. Secretary Rubio commended Canada for confronting the CCP’s coercive and unfair economic practices. The Secretary and Minister Joly also reaffirmed cooperation to enhance safety and prosperity for both countries.