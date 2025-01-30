Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Foreign Minister Joly
Date
1/30/2025 12:10:02 AM
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly today in Washington, D.C. to discuss how the United States and Canada can collaborate on shared global challenges, such as secure borders and energy security. Secretary Rubio commended Canada for confronting the CCP’s coercive and unfair economic practices. The Secretary and Minister Joly also reaffirmed cooperation to enhance safety and prosperity for both countries.
MENAFN30012025004514009831ID1109146505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.