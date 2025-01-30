عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Canadian Foreign Minister Joly


1/30/2025 12:10:02 AM

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly today in Washington, D.C. to discuss how the United States and Canada can collaborate on shared global challenges, such as secure borders and energy security. Secretary Rubio commended Canada for confronting the CCP’s coercive and unfair economic practices. The Secretary and Minister Joly also reaffirmed cooperation to enhance safety and prosperity for both countries.

MENAFN30012025004514009831ID1109146505


U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search