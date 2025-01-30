About 7,000 People Remain In Pokrovsk, All Children Evacuated Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, approximately 7,000 people remain in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and all children have been evacuated.

Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that due to the dangerous military situation in Pokrovsk, stationary Ukrposhta branches have ceased operations since January 28, though a mobile branch will continue to serve the city.

"In Pokrovsk, nearly the entire city center has been destroyed. The branches where Ukrposhta was located have been almost completely demolished. A mobile Ukrposhta branch will operate from an armored vehicle... We will inform people in advance and ensure all services are provided," Filashkin said.

Filashkin also mentioned that residents still have the opportunity to leave the city, despite the ongoing threats.

"People still have the option to leave. Local authorities, police, State Emergency Service units, and volunteers are assisting, and evacuation routes remain open. However, every day the enemy deploys FPV drones to prevent vehicles from entering the city," Filashkin added.

The Donetsk region continues to face constant shelling by Russian troops, resulting in daily casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including homes, businesses, and energy facilities. With the front line stretching approximately 300 km, it is rapidly advancing toward Pokrovsk, where fierce fighting is taking place.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in the Donetsk region, with forced evacuation of children and their families from settlements close to the front line.

