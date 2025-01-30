President Aliyev Underscores Urgent Need For Comprehensive Transport Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Known for centuries as a key segment of the historical Silk
Road, Azerbaijan is currently experiencing a period of radical
development of road and transport infrastructure. Such projects
implemented in the country have had a very positive impact on the
development of both intra-city and inter-city transport in recent
days.
A conference on Azerbaijan's transport sector was held on
January 28, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, to determine the
quality, importance and future prospects of the work in question.
Attended by key officials, including Minister of Transport and
Digital Development Rashad Nabiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Land
Transport Agency Anar Rzayev, and other relevant figures, the event
addressed the country's transport challenges and upcoming
infrastructure initiatives. The heads of the mentioned ministries
and agencies reported to the head of state, drawing attention to
the effectiveness of the work done, as well as existing
problems.
In addition, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the next major
transport program, taking into account the country's urgent
transport needs in the country.
In his address, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the urgent
need for a new, comprehensive transport program. While significant
progress has been made in recent years to improve Baku's transport
infrastructure, including the construction of new roads, metro
stations, bridges, and tunnels, traffic congestion continues to
rise in the city. The population growth from 7 million to 10
million over the last three decades has outpaced the capacity of
Baku's existing infrastructure.
The President acknowledged that large-scale infrastructure
projects have been pivotal in preventing complete paralysis of
transport in Baku. However, he stressed the need for continued
investment:
“Although a lot of work has been done, we see that the next major
program will bring great benefits. I've instructed the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport to prepare a state program, and
today we will discuss it further,” President Aliyev noted.
Recent advancements in transport
infrastructure
Reflecting on the past two decades, the President highlighted
extensive progress in the transport sector, especially in rural and
intercity road construction.“Twenty years ago, the main roads in
Baku were nearly non-existent, but today, we have connected all
cities with modern roads and highways,” he said. Around 85-90
percent of rural roads have been repaired, with continuous
investments allocated each year to this effort.
Azerbaijan's strategic location and international
transport corridors
The President also drew attention to Azerbaijan's strategic
position, emphasizing its role in international transport
corridors. "It is impossible to imagine the transport map of
Eurasia without Azerbaijan,” he asserted. Azerbaijan serves as a
crucial hub for the East-West and North-South transport corridors,
with steadily increasing cargo volumes along these routes.
President Aliyev highlighted the importance of continued
digitalization and cooperation with neighboring countries to
enhance cargo transportation efficiency.
“Despite not having direct access to the open sea, we have
transformed Azerbaijan into an indispensable transport center of
Eurasia,” he remarked, adding that efforts will continue to
increase the capacity of these corridors through additional
investments.
Zangazur Corridor: Key priority for
Azerbaijan
A major focal point of President Aliyev's speech was the
Zangezur Corridor. He stressed that the project was firmly placed
on the international agenda following Azerbaijan's victory in the
Second Garabagh War. The Zangezur Corridor has become an
internationally recognized term, symbolizing Azerbaijan's
commitment to strengthening its territorial integrity and regional
connectivity.
However, President Aliyev expressed frustration with Armenia's
refusal to comply with agreements made during the November 10
ceasefire, particularly the establishment of a transport connection
between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Despite Armenian opposition, Azerbaijan is moving forward with
practical steps, including the construction of a bypass road bridge
and a second bridge in the Nakhchivan region, expected to be
completed this year.
"The Zangezur Corridor is a necessity for Azerbaijan, and it is
critical that there is unhindered passage from Azerbaijan to
Azerbaijan, without any obstructions," he emphasized.
Infrastructure developments over the past 20
years
Over the last two decades, Azerbaijan has made significant
strides in modernizing its transport infrastructure. The President
highlighted the construction and repair of 21,000 kilometers of
roads, the establishment of 335 bridges, and the opening of over
1,500 kilometers of new railway lines. These efforts have
facilitated smoother connections between cities, including new
routes like Baku-Gabala and Baku-Balakan, and have improved access
to Azerbaijan's western and northwestern borders.
In the aviation sector, President Aliyev noted that eight
international airports have been built or renovated, with the
completion of the Lachin International Airport scheduled for this
year.“We are not just focusing on passenger air travel; we are
building large cargo terminals to handle millions of tons of goods,
ensuring that Azerbaijan remains a key international transport
hub,” he said.
Azerbaijan's vision for the future of
transport
The President concluded by reiterating the significance of
Azerbaijan's transport developments, highlighting future
investments to further enhance the country's transport
infrastructure.“We are preparing for the future by building new
terminals, expanding cargo capacity, and ensuring that Azerbaijan
remains a central player in global transportation networks,” he
said.
In summary, Azerbaijan's transport sector is poised for
continued growth, with a focus on digital transformation, regional
collaboration, and the expansion of strategic corridors like
Zangezur. With the adoption of the upcoming transport program, the
nation is set to strengthen its infrastructure and solidify its
role as a key transport hub in Eurasia.
