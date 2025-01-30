President Aliyev Underscores Urgent Need For Comprehensive Transport Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Known for centuries as a key segment of the historical Silk Road, Azerbaijan is currently experiencing a period of radical development of road and infrastructure. Such projects implemented in the country have had a very positive impact on the development of both intra-city and inter-city transport in recent days.

A on Azerbaijan's transport sector was held on January 28, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, to determine the quality, importance and future prospects of the work in question. Attended by key officials, including of Transport and Digital Development Rashad Nabiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev, and other relevant figures, the event addressed the country's transport challenges and upcoming infrastructure initiatives. The heads of the mentioned ministries and agencies reported to the head of state, drawing attention to the effectiveness of the work done, as well as existing problems.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the next major transport program, taking into account the country's urgent transport needs in the country.

In his address, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the urgent need for a new, comprehensive transport program. While significant progress has been made in recent years to improve Baku's transport infrastructure, including the construction of new roads, metro stations, bridges, and tunnels, traffic congestion continues to rise in the city. The population growth from 7 million to 10 million over the last three decades has outpaced the capacity of Baku's existing infrastructure.

The President acknowledged that large-scale infrastructure projects have been pivotal in preventing complete paralysis of transport in Baku. However, he stressed the need for continued investment:

“Although a lot of work has been done, we see that the next major program will bring great benefits. I've instructed the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to prepare a state program, and today we will discuss it further,” President Aliyev noted.

Recent advancements in transport infrastructure

Reflecting on the past two decades, the President highlighted extensive progress in the transport sector, especially in rural and intercity road construction.“Twenty years ago, the main roads in Baku were nearly non-existent, but today, we have connected all cities with modern roads and highways,” he said. Around 85-90 percent of rural roads have been repaired, with continuous investments allocated each year to this effort.

Azerbaijan's strategic location and international transport corridors

The President also drew attention to Azerbaijan's strategic position, emphasizing its role in international transport corridors. "It is impossible to imagine the transport map of Eurasia without Azerbaijan,” he asserted. Azerbaijan serves as a crucial hub for the East-West and North-South transport corridors, with steadily increasing cargo volumes along these routes. President Aliyev highlighted the importance of continued digitalization and cooperation with neighboring countries to enhance cargo transportation efficiency.

“Despite not having direct access to the open sea, we have transformed Azerbaijan into an indispensable transport center of Eurasia,” he remarked, adding that efforts will continue to increase the capacity of these corridors through additional investments.

Zangazur Corridor: Key priority for Azerbaijan

A major focal point of President Aliyev's speech was the Zangezur Corridor. He stressed that the project was firmly placed on the international agenda following Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War. The Zangezur Corridor has become an internationally recognized term, symbolizing Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening its territorial integrity and regional connectivity.

However, President Aliyev expressed frustration with Armenia's refusal to comply with agreements made during the November 10 ceasefire, particularly the establishment of a transport connection between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Despite Armenian opposition, Azerbaijan is moving forward with practical steps, including the construction of a bypass road bridge and a second bridge in the Nakhchivan region, expected to be completed this year.

"The Zangezur Corridor is a necessity for Azerbaijan, and it is critical that there is unhindered passage from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan, without any obstructions," he emphasized.

Infrastructure developments over the past 20 years

Over the last two decades, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in modernizing its transport infrastructure. The President highlighted the construction and repair of 21,000 kilometers of roads, the establishment of 335 bridges, and the opening of over 1,500 kilometers of new railway lines. These efforts have facilitated smoother connections between cities, including new routes like Baku-Gabala and Baku-Balakan, and have improved access to Azerbaijan's western and northwestern borders.

In the aviation sector, President Aliyev noted that eight international airports have been built or renovated, with the completion of the Lachin International Airport scheduled for this year.“We are not just focusing on passenger air travel; we are building large cargo terminals to handle millions of tons of goods, ensuring that Azerbaijan remains a key international transport hub,” he said.

Azerbaijan's vision for the future of transport

The President concluded by reiterating the significance of Azerbaijan's transport developments, highlighting future investments to further enhance the country's transport infrastructure.“We are preparing for the future by building new terminals, expanding cargo capacity, and ensuring that Azerbaijan remains a central player in global transportation networks,” he said.

In summary, Azerbaijan's transport sector is poised for continued growth, with a focus on digital transformation, regional collaboration, and the expansion of strategic corridors like Zangezur. With the adoption of the upcoming transport program, the nation is set to strengthen its infrastructure and solidify its role as a key transport hub in Eurasia.