Release Therapeutics Announces New CEO To Advance Groundbreaking Treatment For Brain Disorders

Dr. Julien Grogg will Lead the Company's Transition to Clinical Development Building on Promising Primate Study

- Julien Grogg, CEOGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Release Therapeutics ('RTx' or 'the Company'), a privately held, Swiss BioMedTech company, announced today the appointment of Julien Grogg, PhD, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Grogg's appointment follows the completion of a pivotal study with the Company's technology in non-human primates (NHPs) and sets the stage for an ambitious year ahead, as RTx prepares for Series A financing and advances its therapeutic platform towards clinical development.In 2024, RTx, in collaboration with the Paris Brain Institute's Innovation Unit for Gene and Cell Therapy (GENOV), achieved a significant milestone with the successful brain implantation of encapsulated Arylsulfatase A (ARSA)-producing human myoblasts in NHPs. The study results were evaluated by RTx's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) in December 2024 , comprising leading experts in metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), pediatric neurosurgery and gene and cell therapies. The SAB's assessment highlighted the encouraging safety profile and meaningful therapeutic potential of the technology for the treatment of MLD-a rare, hereditary neurodegenerative disorder that tragically claims young lives, often by the age of five, and which RTx is committed to addressing with its novel treatment approach. Dr. Françoise Piguet, Head of GENOV, whose pioneering work has been instrumental in developing and validating RTx's therapeutic approach, will present the findings of the NHP study at the 21st WORLDSymposium for Lysosomal Storage Disorders in February 2025.Dr. Julien Grogg's appointment as CEO of RTx positions the Company to effectively navigate the transformative stage ahead, as it prepares to raise Series A financing to complete its IND application and advance its technology into the clinic. In his previous capacity as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Grogg led the Company's evolution into a BioMedTech company focused on treating disorders of the CNS, together with outgoing CEO, Thomas Mehrling, MD, PhD.Dr. Grogg's expertise spans therapeutic development, business development and corporate strategy, underscored by 18 years of experience in drug, medical device and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) development from bench to market. He has a proven track record in securing funding, achieving clinical translation and attaining market access for implantable cell encapsulation products. He holds a PhD in Medical Sciences from Paris-Saclay University and an MBA from IMD Business School, and is scientific co-inventor of 3 medical products and co-author of multiple peer-reviewed publications, including RTx's encapsulated cell technology (ECT) ."The results from our NHP study, endorsed by our Scientific Advisory Board, mark a significant step toward our goal," said CEO Julien Grogg, PhD, MBA. "To the families who have shared their children's MLD journeys with us: your experience drives our mission every day. We are committed to advancing our technology into the clinic as quickly and responsibly as possible, with a deep understanding that, for you, every day counts. While we work to secure funding for clinical trials, please know that your children remain our unwavering priority.""Dr. Grogg brings a unique blend of expertise and proven success to lead RTx, having played a pivotal role in developing our technology from its inception. His instrumental contributions in building strategic partnerships and his deep understanding of both the science and strategy make him ideally suited to guide the Company through its next phase of growth”, said Clarence Peter, Chairman of the Board.“We are grateful to Dr. Mehrling for his valuable contributions in establishing a strong foundation for Release Therapeutics and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”- ENDS -About Release TherapeuticsRelease Therapeutics is a private BioMedTech company on a mission to treat genetic diseases of the CNS without gene therapy. The Company is developing a breakthrough, implantable cell encapsulation platform technology to overcome the blood-brain barrier and deliver therapeutic proteins to the CNS. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Release Tx's lead program targets metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare, genetic neurodegenerative disorder that typically affects young children.For more information, please visit our website:

