Virtual Internet's Appsphere Becomes Most Popular Open Destination For Apps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Virtual 5G Express downloads increase by 20 times (2,000%)

Users cite Global Social App Uncertainties, Upcoming Global Sporting Events as driving surging installs

"Like having an All-Access Pass"

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet announced a rapid rise in signups for its recently launched platform, AppSphere, with a surge in popularity for Virtual 5G Express Plus and Virtual 5G Express . AppSphere recently had its initial roll-out launch ; Virtual 5GExpress Plus and Virtual 5G Express are recent additions to Virtual Internet's 5G Global platform.

Like an "All Access Pass"

Virtual 5G Express Plus: An All-Access Pass

Virtual 5G Express Plus

Cricket Globally Popular

India Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

Virtual 5G Express

AppSphere Single Sign On (SSO) App (PRNewsfoto/Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.)

Virtual 5G Express Plus: An All-Access Pass to the Most Popular Apps Websites and Sporting Events Surges in Popularity

Post thi

Virtual 5G Express Plus has seen a surge in popularity with Users reporting using their favorite Apps over Virtual 5G Express Plus and Virtual 5G Express delivered unrestricted access to the Most Popular Apps and Websites, while enjoying performance of a 5G Mobile Broadband Network. One user reported it was "like having an All-Access Pass" to their favorite Apps, and Websites, Social Media, Sporting Events. Users also reported private unrestricted access for themselves and their family and friends in every part of the world.

Exploding Popularity

Virtual 5G Express Plus and Virtual 5G Express have been increasingly embraced by Users worldwide as the Users choice for global open unrestricted 100% private reliable access to the Most Popular Apps and Websites.

The surging popularity has been driven by many recent events and industry trends, with Virtual 5G Express Plus install rates increasing on AppSphere , reaching 20 times (2,000%) higher than previous download rates.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Many Cricket fans cited the fast-approaching ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with over 1.5 Billion Viewers Worldwide via dozens of Apps and Website's, as having driven an explosion in popularity of Virtual 5G Express Plus, as Cricket fans have increasingly discovered and adopted Virtual 5G Express Plus for 24/7, global unrestricted access to Cricket using their favorite App or website. Many have shared the Virtual 5G Express Plus App on the spot, User-to-User using the Nearby App Sharing Feature which works even without Internet.

Uncertain Access to the Most Popular Social Media Apps

The Most Popular Apps in the World total over 17 Billion Monthly Users. Many Users of these Apps report that Global Social Media App uncertainties and the possibility of service disruptions for the Most Popular Apps , such as TikTok, which became unavailable within the United States and may again become unavailable, has propelled them to rely upon Virtual 5G Express Plus for future access to the Most Popular Apps. One User reported the unrestricted ability to "access all of their Most Popular Apps and Websites from every country they visited". User experiences such as these have resulted in V5G Express Plus becoming the most searched for App on AppSphere.

Open Platform for Developers amid Global Uncertainties

Global Social Media App uncertainties have also caused a surge in interest in AppSphere's Open platform from developers and publishers seeking growth and sustainability in the rapidly evolving digital marketplaces. Entrepreneurs report that they are attracted to AppSphere's open platform because it empowers developers to create and configure their Apps in novel ways.

Here are the key factors that Users report sets Virtual 5GExpress Plus, Virtual 5G Express and AppSphere apart:



Virtual 5G Express Plus, Virtual 5G Express Open Access to the Most Popular Apps

Virtual 5G Express Plus, Virtual 5G Express Open Access to the Most Trending Apps

V5G Apps; Unrestricted, Safe, Secure, Private Global Access to all Apps and Websites

AppSphere's Single Sign On (SSO) App for convenient access to Favorite Apps with all the functionality of the pre-installed SSO Apps on Android and iOS

AppSphere Simplified Access to the Most Popular Apps

Trending Apps Categories

Expanding Categories

Multiple Payment and Subscription Models for Virtual Internet Apps

Apps that are Free to the User (No Cost/Ad Supported)

Apps with multiple options for In App Subscriptions

Pay -As -You Go (To the Minute)

Per Day

Per Week

Per Month

Per Quarter Per Year

With over 20 million App Installs, operating over 1,152,292 telecom companies networks in 195 countries with nearly half a billion impressions, Virtual Internet's 5G platform including Virtual 5G Express Plus and Virtual 5G Express, have been embraced by Users worldwide as their increasing choice for global open unrestricted 100% private reliable access to the Most Popular Apps and Websites.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

About ADARA Networks, Inc.

ADARA Networks, Inc. is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks.

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED