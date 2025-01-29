Donald Trump's First 10 Days, Nearly 40 Ground-Breaking Executive Orders - Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President, will complete 10 days in office on Thursday, January 30. Within hours of taking over the White House, signed a slew of executive orders, bringing massive changes in the country's law and policies. Some more executive orders followed in the next few days of his second term of the presidency.

The executive actions taken by Donald Trump involve securing the border, deporting criminal illegal immigrants, unleashing American prosperity, lowering costs, increasing transparency, and reinstituting merit-based hiring in the government.

Here are top executive orders signed by Donald Trump in last 9-10 days:

1. Laken Riley Act: It mandates the detention and deportation of illegal alien criminals "who have been charged in the United States with theft, and for other purposes", and allows states to sue if immigration laws aren't enforced.

2. Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism

3. Expanding Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to Full Capacity: The Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security have been directed to take all appropriate actions to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.

4. Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling

5. Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families

6. Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation

7. Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military's COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

8. Restoring America's Fighting Force

9. Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness

The Iron Dome for America "too further the goal of peace through strength"