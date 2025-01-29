Yastremska On Her Victory Over Bronzetti: Good Match For First Round
Date
1/29/2025 9:08:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska commented on her victory over Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Linz (Austria).
According to the Ukrainian Tennis Association , Dayana noted that it was a good match, especially for the first round, Ukrinform reports.
“I think it was a good match, especially for the first round. After Australia, it's a little harder to play, but I'm happy to win. I really like playing here. This is the second year in a row that I have come here after Australia. I feel at home here.
I'm glad that tomorrow I will have a day of rest. It will allow me to relax a bit and prepare for the next match. I don't know the girl I'll be playing [Antonia Ruzic from Croatia, (WTA No. 168)] I will watch a few of her games and then I will understand how to play against this opponent,” said Yastremska.
