Yastremska On Her Victory Over Bronzetti: Good Match For First Round

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska commented on her victory over Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the WTA 500 in Linz (Austria).

According to the Ukrainian Tennis Association , Dayana noted that it was a good match, especially for the first round, Ukrinform reports.

“I think it was a good match, especially for the first round. After Australia, it's a little harder to play, but I'm happy to win. I really like playing here. This is the second year in a row that I have come here after Australia. I feel at home here.

I'm glad that tomorrow I will have a day of rest. It will allow me to relax a bit and prepare for the next match. I don't know the girl I'll be playing [Antonia Ruzic from Croatia, (WTA No. 168)] I will watch a few of her games and then I will understand how to play against this opponent,” said Yastremska.

Photo: org.