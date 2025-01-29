Thermostat Recycling Corp. Sees Decline In Mercury Collections For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Danielle Myers

- Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) has announced a decrease in the amount of mercury collected from thermostats in 2024. The organization collected 531.1 pounds in 2024, marking a decrease of about 21.4% compared with the 676.8 pounds collected in 2023.

A total of 56,513 mercury-containing thermostat units were recycled in 2024, compared with 66,338 in 2023, a decrease of about 14.8%. Despite the decline, TRC continues to play a vital role in recovering mercury and reducing environmental hazards.

"Our continued success in recovering mercury highlights TRC's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship," said Danielle Myers , Executive Director, TRC. "These lower collection figures highlight our decades-long efforts, along with our industry partners, to ensure that they continue to work steadfastly to remove mercury-containing thermostats from our environment.”

2024 Top Recycling Partners

TRC's leading recycling partners, ranked by pounds of mercury recovered in 2024, include:

1 Supply 92.4 pounds

2.R.E. Michel Co.55.8 pounds

3.F.W. Webb 17.6 Refrigeration16.1 15.1 pounds

2024 Top Recycling States

The top-performing states for mercury thermostat recycling were California with 52.5 pounds, Pennsylvania with 39.5 and Massachusetts with 35.6 pounds.

The manufacturing of mercury thermostats ceased 20 years ago. As mercury-containing thermostats become less prevalent due to regulatory changes and continued recycling efforts, TRC remains committed to its mission.

"While we anticipate that unit collections will decrease over time, the dedication of our partners and stakeholders ensures that we will continue to collect and properly dispose of mercury thermostats,” Myers said.

Founded in 1998, Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) is a nonprofit organization supported by 28 manufacturers who historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC operates more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has successfully recovered over 3 million thermostats, containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC covers all expenses for transporting and properly disposing of mercury switch thermostats. To learn more about TRC, visit .

Tom Peric

PERICPR

+1 609-254-6625

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.