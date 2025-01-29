Swivl Lands Funding From Decathlon Capital Partners To Expand Offerings And Accelerate Product Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expansion of Swivl's suite of tools for educators and students will be supported through a company-friendly growth financing agreement

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swivl, a leader in reflective for education and personal development, has secured a growth loan from Decathlon Capital Partners. The package will be used to meet the growing demand for Swivl's Mirror and MirrorTalk solutions, enhance functionality, and support new development efforts that advance the company's mission of accelerating reflection for better learning and social-emotional outcomes.

Swivl's Mirror and MirrorTalk are transformative tools designed to foster personal and professional growth through reflection. By integrating advanced technology with intuitive user experiences, these solutions help educators and students to develop self-awareness, improve communication, and create meaningful connections that drive growth. Details of the growth-debt financing were not disclosed.

Brian Lamb, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Swivl, said the company is dedicated to advancing learning and development through the power of reflection. "At Swivl, we believe reflection is a critical tool for fostering self-awareness, improving communication, and building meaningful connections," Lamb said. "With Mirror and MirrorTalk, we're empowering educators and learners with solutions to meet the growing demands of the educational landscape."

Vladimir Tetelbaum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Swivl, said the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners provides the support needed to scale their innovative solutions. "This funding enables us to bring Swivl to more educators and learners, helping to accelerate reflection as a cornerstone of personal and professional growth," Tetelbaum said. "We're grateful to partner with Decathlon as we expand our impact and continue developing tools that inspire meaningful progress."

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Swivl. "Swivl's commitment to leveraging technology to accelerate reflection is both innovative and impactful," Borchers said. "We're thrilled to support their efforts as they expand their offerings and continue to make a difference in education and human development."

About Swivl

Swivl is a technology company that builds tools to accelerate learning and social-emotional development through reflection. From its groundbreaking Mirror and MirrorTalk solutions to its broader focus on personal and professional growth, Swivl is dedicated to creating a future where reflection drives meaningful progress. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Swivl serves educators and learners worldwide. Learn more at .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at .

