Vintage At Spanish Springs: Introducing Affordable Housing Development In Nevada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Room Rendering

Vintage at Spanish Springs property

Vintage at Spanish Springs - Kitchen

Greenstreet Development and Vintage are delighted to announce the grand opening of Vintage at Spanish Springs.

- Vintage at Spanish Springs ResidentSPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing are delighted to announce the grand opening of Vintage at Spanish Springs on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. The event will take place at 2 Gary Hall Way, Sparks, NV 89441.The Vintage at Spanish Springs, is an affordable housing community for those aged 55 and above in this region. The new housing community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that exude modern luxury, and includes energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include a dog park, expansive garden, club room, and community courtyard. This senior housing project focuses on affordability and convenience, situated close to shopping and other social amenities within walking or short driving distance.Vintage at Spanish Springs is an innovative affordable apartment community consisting of 257 units, designed specifically for seniors aged 55 and older. This development provides a contemporary, energy-efficient living environment with a variety of social activities for residents. What makes this community unique is its affordability for lower-income seniors (at or below 60% of the Area Median Income). The care taken in designing the community, from the building and floor plans to amenities and services, addresses the housing needs of lower-income senior citizens in Northern Nevada. The project commenced in 2022 and officially opened on November 1, 2024, with the support of Green Street Developers.“I am absolutely loving my new apartment. Staff in the office have been amazing. Everything so far has far exceeded my expectations.” –Stated a current residentThe grand opening ceremony will be open for the public to receive tours of the available units, answer questions, and meet the professional staff, signifying a momentous occasion. This event symbolizes our dedication to offering inclusive and accessible housing choices for the senior community in Spanish Springs, Sparks NV, a commitment we hold dear.

