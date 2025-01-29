LWB Launches Foster Care Guide & Celebrates Conferences In Four Nations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LWB Foster Care Guide

LWB Uganda Foster Care Conference

Dawson - Foster Child

Love Without Boundaries unveils a multilingual Foster Care Guide and hosts global to promote family-based care in four nations.

ST. PETERSBERG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB), a leading global nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children, proudly announces the release of its comprehensive Foster Care Guide in English, Spanish, and Khmer. This resource provides step-by-step guidance on establishing and sustaining family-based foster care programs, championing the belief that every child deserves to grow up in a loving family environment.Recognizing the urgent global need for family-based care , LWB distributed the Foster Care Guide at international foster care conferences held in Cambodia, India, Uganda, and Guatemala. These conferences brought together government officials, social workers, foster parents, and community leaders to discuss the transformative impact of family-based care and share best practices for implementing foster care models tailored to local communities.In Guatemala, a national foster care conference held in Antigua was met with overwhelming success. The Guatemalan government has requested LWB's expertise to lead 23 regional foster care training sessions in 2025, with a specific focus on addressing the needs of children with disabilities. This initiative aligns with LWB's commitment to fostering inclusivity and addressing the unique challenges faced by children with special needs.In Uganda, LWB partnered with the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development to host a national stakeholders' conference in Kampala, marking a significant milestone in advocating for alternative care systems. The conference highlighted LWB's work in addressing child vulnerability and emphasized the benefits of fostering community-driven solutions for children without parental care.The Foster Care Guide serves as a resource for policymakers, caregivers, and advocates, providing actionable steps to create sustainable, culturally sensitive foster care programs. It underscores LWB's principles of trauma-informed care, permanency, and community involvement.“Every child deserves the love, guidance, and stability that only a family can provide,” said Amy Eldridge, CEO of Love Without Boundaries.“With this guide, we hope to inspire a global shift toward family-based care, replacing institutional models with nurturing home environments that allow children to thrive.”One story that showcases the transformative power of foster care is that of Dawson. Raised by his single mother after the death of his father, Dawson faced immense challenges when his mother remarried. The strained relationship with his stepfather left Dawson frequently locked out of his home, and he ultimately ran away. A community leader trained through Love Without Boundaries stepped in, welcoming Dawson into her family with her husband and four teenage sons. Under their care, Dawson thrived. He excelled in school and a metal fabrication program, earning high marks and praise. Today, Dawson is pursuing advanced studies in building and construction, with plans to open his own workshop. His journey is a testament to the profound impact a nurturing foster family can have, turning a struggling teen into a skilled and ambitious young man with a bright future ahead​.As LWB looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to transform the lives of orphaned, abandoned, and vulnerable children worldwide. The multilingual release of the Foster Care Guide and the success of international foster care conferences are significant steps forward in making family-based care accessible to all.To learn more about Love Without Boundaries, download the Foster Care Guide, or support our foster care initiatives, visit .About Love Without Boundaries:Love Without Boundaries is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing to vulnerable children through education, nutrition, medical care, and family-based foster care programs. Founded in 2003, LWB operates in Cambodia, India, Uganda, and Guatemala, transforming the lives of thousands of children worldwide.

