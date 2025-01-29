TIGHITCO AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT BY PRATT AND WHITNEY CANADA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- President & CEO Mark WithrowCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO, a leading provider of advanced aerospace and industrial solutions, announced today that its Insulation Products Group, TIGHITCO Latin America, in Mexico, has been awarded a follow-on 7-year contract by Pratt and Whitney Canada. The contract involves the of metallic and vacuum-formed thermal protection systems for use across multiple large engine platforms and industrial applications. The agreement with Pratt and Whitney Canada is valued up to $5.7 million USD, beginning in 2025.“We are grateful to be chosen by Pratt and Whitney Canada as their ongoing supplier of thermal protection system barriers,” said TIGHITCO President & CEO Mark Withrow.“This award highlights the importance of continued partnerships, and our diverse product offerings, including those for the aerospace and heavy machinery industrial market segments.”For more than 80 years, the TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group has been providing a diverse array of insulation products and solutions to the aerospace and industrial sectors. TIGHITCO Latin American specializes in encapsulated metal, metal foil, soft goods, and sewn insulation design and fabrication for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.“TIGHITCO remains dedicated to delivering superior products and services to our customers. We have a long history of delivering innovative solutions to meet the market's needs. We look forward to a fruitful and enduring collaboration with Pratt and Whitney Canada,” Withrow added.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

