Sister Companies Spigot And Eightpoint Technologies Unify Under New Eightpoint Brand

Rebrand Ushers in Exciting Era of Growth and Innovation

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigot, Inc. (now known as Eightpoint Interactive, Inc.) and Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC, which are both part of the broader Genimous Co., Ltd. group of companies, are proud to announce their unification under the "Eightpoint" brand, effective immediately. The unified brand reflects the group's evolution, enhanced vision, and commitment to serving partners and users through transformative digital products and services. All current operations and partnerships will remain uninterrupted under the Eightpoint brand.

"Our unification under the Eightpoint brand is an intentional move to better represent who we are today and the limitless potential we see for the future," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint Interactive, Inc. "It's more than a new name; it's a reflection of the growth we aim to achieve working with partners as a unified group. Eightpoint is a symbol of infinite possibilities and our unwavering commitment to our partners' success."

The transition includes a fresh visual identity, including a new logo, website, and communication channels that encapsulate the energy and focus of Eightpoint. While the brand name is changing, the group's mission and dedication to excellence remain steadfast.

Visit to learn more.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint specializes in the agile development of products and content that address real-world interests, captivating users and driving significant growth for partners. With offices in the United States and Cayman Islands, Eightpoint collaborates with partners globally on the next generation of user-centric offerings.

