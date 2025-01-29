Spacelift Acknowledged With Digital Innovator 2024 Award By Intellyx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Analyst firm recognizes Spacelift, the Infrastructure as Code orchestration platform, among 'innovative solutions that realize real customer results.'

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacelift, creator of the orchestration for managing the entire infrastructure lifecycle, has been awarded a Digital Innovator 2024 Award from Intellyx , an analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors driving it. To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards spotlight vendors worth watching.

The Spacelift platform addresses the quintessential platform team challenge: accelerating developer velocity while ensuring secure, reliable, and high-performance infrastructure. The ideal that most platform teams aspire to is full infrastructure orchestration with a single workflow that automatically provisions, configures and governs, working seamlessly across on-premises and cloud. The reality is that most organizations are typically light years away from that ideal - perhaps they have a few people using Terraform on their laptops, have established a few workflows using a variety of infrastructure automation tools, or have a team using generic CI/CD tooling for IaC - all of which present major challenges at scale.

Spacelift exists to help organizations achieve full infrastructure orchestration, starting from wherever they may be on their journey. The Spacelift orchestration platform helps platform teams manage the entire infrastructure lifecycle - integrating with tools such as Terraform, OpenTofu, Ansible and many others - to increase platform team efficiency, accelerate developer velocity and control costs.

Founded in 2020, Spacelift has raised $31.3M in funding from top-tier venture capital firms including Insight Partners, Blossom and Hoxton Ventures. The company experienced accelerated growth in 2024, reaching 100 employees and strong customer adoption in large enterprises. Well-known customers such as Checkout , Lightspee , Moov and 1Password are among a host of users who have shared their success using the platform.

"It is gratifying when respected industry analysts recognize your technology and business strategy as innovative and disruptive, so we're delighted to receive this award from Intellyx and appreciate the opportunity it brings to let more people know about the Spacelift platform," said Pawel Hytry, CEO of Spacelift.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, president of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

The official awards announcement from Intellyx can be found here .

The Intellyx "Brain Candy" profile on Spacelift is available here .

About Spacelift

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle - provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g. Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast.

By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails, and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure.

