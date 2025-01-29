First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year today. The Company announced net income of $3.6 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $18.7 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("linked quarter") and $29.7 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("like quarter"). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $76.2 million, or $1.84 diluted earnings per common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $2.53 diluted earnings per common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. These results include the potential impacts of Hurricane Helene of $13.4 million ($10.3 million after-taxes) as well as the securities loss of $36.8 million ($28.2 million after-taxes) described in the following paragraph. During the fourth quarter of 2024, to take advantage of the current yields on certain categories of bonds, the Company executed a securities loss-earnback transaction including the sale of $280 million of available-for-sale securities bearing 1.56% at a loss of approximately $36.8 million. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company invested a total of $495 million in available-for-sale securities bearing 5.27%. Our adjusted net income was $31.7 million, or an adjusted $0.76 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted net income of $29.0 million, or an adjusted $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the linked quarter and net income of $29.7 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share for the like quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, our adjusted net income was $114.6 million, or an adjusted $2.77 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $104.1 million, or $2.53 diluted earnings per share. The reconciliation from net income and EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS is presented in Appendix E. Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "I am proud of our Company's results this quarter, in particular our ability to maximize the impact of rate cuts. We also continued to exhibit our service excellence culture in supporting our teammates, customers and communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. We have positive momentum starting 2025 with fourth quarter adjusted net income of $31.7 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.76, both of which are meaningful increases from the third quarter. We look forward to seeing the benefit of our hard work and strategic balance sheet initiatives that should provide tailwinds for 2025." Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Tax equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") increased 17 basis points to 3.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 2.90% for the linked quarter and 2.88% in the like quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, NIM fell to 2.91% from 3.06% in the same period in 2023. The Federal Reserve rate reductions In September, November and December benefited our fourth quarter NIM.

Total loan yield contracted to 5.47%, down 4 basis points from the linked quarter and expanded 8 basis points from the like quarter. Total cost of funds fell 19 basis points to 1.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from 1.81% for the linked quarter.

The securities loss-earnback transaction was executed at the end of November and resulted in an increase of 25 basis points in the yield on the securities portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024. Because of the timing of the transaction, the increased yield on the new purchases was included for less than half of the fourth quarter.

Average deposits were $10.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $99.4 million from the linked quarter, with average noninterest bearing deposit growth of $51.6 million. Total cost of deposits was 1.57%, a decrease of 19 basis points from 1.76% for the linked quarter and an increase of 16 basis points from 1.41% for the like quarter.

The Company continues to focus on prudent expense management. Noninterest expenses declined $1.6 million from the linked quarter to $58.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by a $1.3 million decrease in Total personnel expense. Full-time equivalent employees remained consistent on a linked quarter basis. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 noninterest expenses declined $18.8 million, driven by $13.7 million of merger and acquisition expenses in 2023, a decline of $2.8 million in other operating expenses, a $1.4 million decline in amortization expense and a $1.0 million decline in occupancy and equipment related expenses. Total personnel expense remained substantially unchanged year over year. Full time equivalent employees decreased by 50 from 1,421 at December 31, 2023 to 1,371 at December 31, 2024.

EPS was $0.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.84 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.76, up from the linked quarter's adjusted diluted EPS of $0.70 and increased to an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.77 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $2.53 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. See Appendix E for the components of this calculation.

Net income was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $76.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted net income increased to $114.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from net income of $104.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. See Appendix E for the components of this calculation.

Capital remained strong at year end, despite the recognition of the loss from the securities loss-earnback transaction, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.33% (estimated) and a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.61% (estimated) as of December 31, 2024, both well above regulatory minimums or targets.

Credit quality remains strong with a nonperforming assets ("NPA") to total assets ratio of 0.39% as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 1 basis point from the linked quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net charge offs of $0.9 million, an annualized 0.04% of average loans.

Loan growth accelerated during the quarter, with loans totaling $8.1 billion at December 31, 2024, and reflecting growth of $81.1 million, or 4.03%, for the quarter. Consistent with our early 2024 focus on increasing liquidity, loans contracted year-over-year by $55.4 million, or 0.68%.

Noninterest-bearing demand accounts were 32% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, which is consistent with historical trends. During the fourth quarter of 2024, customer deposits grew $25.5 million and brokered deposits contracted $0.1 million. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 17.6% at December 31, 2024, down slightly from 17.7% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024, resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 34.9%. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $88.8 million compared to $83.0 million for the linked quarter, reflecting an increase of 7.0%, and $82.5 million for the like quarter, reflecting an increase of 7.6%. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was driven by the increased yield on the securities portfolio from the loss-earnback transaction along with the Company's focused efforts to manage deposit costs. The Company's tax-equivalent NIM for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.07%, an increase of 17 basis points compared to 2.90% for the linked quarter. Within interest-earning assets, the loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio during the quarter resulted in an increase of 25 basis points as compared to the linked quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease of 4 basis points in loan yields. With the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December, the rate on interest-bearing deposits fell 28 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The like quarter expansion of tax-equivalent NIM of 19 basis points was also the result of the securities loss-earnback transaction and an increase of 8 basis points in loan yields, partially offset by an increase of 17 basis points in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023













Yield on loans

5.47 %

5.51 %

5.39 % Yield on securities

1.95 %

1.70 %

1.76 % Yield on other earning assets

4.49 %

4.90 %

4.49 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.54 %

4.55 %

4.38 %













Cost on interest-bearing deposits

2.31 %

2.59 %

2.14 % Cost on borrowings

7.66 %

7.97 %

6.02 % Cost on total interest-bearing liabilities

2.38 %

2.66 %

2.43 % Total cost of funds

1.62 %

1.81 %

1.64 % Cost on total deposits

1.57 %

1.76 %

1.41 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.05 %

2.88 %

2.85 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.07 %

2.90 %

2.88 % Average prime rate

7.81 %

8.43 %

8.50 %















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $2.2 million compared to $2.0 million for the linked quarter and $2.5 million for the like quarter, with the activity related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of 6 basis points, 6 basis points and 11 basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM in the fourth quarter of 2024, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 2,195

$ 2,003

$ 2,464 Total interest income impact

2,195

2,003

2,464 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(145)

(174)

(495) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(195)

(193)

(207) Total net interest expense impact

(340)

(367)

(702) Total impact on net interest income

$ 1,855

$ 1,636

$ 1,762

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company recorded $0.5 million and $3.0 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by loan growth of $81.1 million and net charge-offs of $0.9 million partially offset by generally positive updated economic forecasts, which are a key driver in the Company's CECL model, as well as a reduction in the level of unfunded commitments. Within the portions of Western North and South Carolina that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene, the Company identified borrowers with approximately $744 million of loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024. Consistent with the end of the third quarter, the Company continues to update analyses to identify impacts from the storm and has applied increased reserve rates based upon severe economic factors to the loans in the path of Helene. Additionally, the Company continues to evaluate the largest commercial loans in that population and applied incremental reserves to those loans that were suspected of having higher potential property damage or economic impact from the storm. The incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene was $13.0 million, consistent with September 30, 2024, and added 16 basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses as of December 31, 2024.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total NPAs remained at a low level at $46.9 million at December 31, 2024, or 0.39% of total assets, up slightly from 0.38% at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, total NPAs were $44.8 million, or 0.37% of total assets,with the increase year-over-year being attributable primarily to additions to foreclosed real estate, partially offset by a decrease in nonperforming loans. Of the $3.4 million net increase in foreclosed real estate during the fourth quarter of 2024, $3.0 million was attributable to one property.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 31,779

$ 34,125

$ 32,208 Modifications to borrowers in financial distress

10,173

10,262

11,719 Total nonperforming loans

41,952

44,387

43,927 Foreclosed real estate

4,965

1,519

862 Total nonperforming assets

$ 46,917

$ 45,906

$ 44,789













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.04 %

0.11 %

0.09 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.52 %

0.55 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39 %

0.38 %

0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.51 %

1.53 %

1.35 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was negative $23.2 million, reflecting the inclusion of the $36.8 million loss on securities. Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income totaled $13.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.5% increase from the $13.6 million recorded for the linked quarter. As compared to the like quarter, noninterest income, excluding the loss on securities, was 5.9% lower primarily due to a reduction of $1.6 million in Other income, net.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $58.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.9 million for the linked quarter and $56.4 million for the like quarter. The $1.6 million, or 2.6%, decrease in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.5 million decrease in Salaries, incentives and commissions expense, as the Company continues to actively manage headcount and variable compensation declined from third quarter to fourth quarter.

As compared to the like quarter, the increases in Salaries, incentives and commissions expense of $1.4 million and Other operating expenses of $1.8 million were partially offset by a decrease in Occupancy and equipment related expenses of $1.3 million. The increase in Salaries, incentives and commissions was driven by prior year reductions in variable compensation related to 2023 performance results. The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of a one-time pension related benefit in the like quarter. The like quarter Occupancy and equipment expense included elevated expenses related to building repairs and maintenance.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.9 million for the linked quarter and $8.0 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 48.4%, 17.2% and 21.3%. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $2.4 million of incremental state tax-related expense related to prior years, changes in state tax apportionment, and the negative impact of decreasing deferred tax assets related to the NC corporate income tax reduction effective January 1, 2025 and for future years.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $21.9 million compared to $27.8 million for the previous year. These equated to effective tax rates of 22.3% and 21.1%. The primary contributor to the increased effective tax rate was the aforementioned incremental state tax-related expense items.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2024 amounted to $12.1 billion, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 0.19% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $32.8 million, or 0.27%, from a year earlier. The slight decrease from the linked quarter was primarily related to lower interest-bearing cash balances, partially offset by higher investment securities and loan balances.

Quarterly average balances for key balance sheet components are presented below.





For the Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Change

4Q24 vs 3Q24

Change

4Q24 vs 4Q23





















Total assets

$ 12,243,771

$ 12,126,613

$ 12,026,195

1.0 %

1.8 % Investment securities, at amortized cost

2,825,154

2,784,863

3,143,756

1.4 %

(10.1) % Loans

7,993,671

8,019,730

8,087,450

(0.3) %

(1.2) % Earning assets

11,592,480

11,489,227

11,477,007

0.9 %

1.0 % Deposits

10,608,629

10,509,237

10,131,094

0.9 %

4.7 % Interest-bearing liabilities

7,272,728

7,230,326

7,204,165

0.6 %

1.0 % Shareholders' equity

1,466,181

1,445,029

1,280,812

1.5 %

14.5 %

Driven by additional purchases and the loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024, and partially offset by increased unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, total investment securities increased to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting a $133.8 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities was $368.1 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $331.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $400.7 million at December 31, 2023. As part of the loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio, $283.8 million of securities were sold at a loss of $36.8 million and $495.0 million of securities were purchased, with a weighted average yield of 5.27%.

Total loans amounted to $8.1 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $81.1 million, or 4.0%, from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $55.4 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2023. As presented below, the total loan portfolio mix has remained relatively consistent with the exception of Construction, development & other land loans, which, as a percentage of the loan portfolio, has fallen from 12% at December 31, 2023 to 8% at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 5.6% of the total portfolio at December 31, 2024, with the largest loan being $26.5 million and an average loan outstanding balance of $1.3 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the 10 largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the balance and portfolio percentage by loan category for each period.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 919,690

11 %

$ 847,284

11 %

$ 905,862

11 % Construction, development & other land loans

647,167

8 %

760,949

9 %

992,980

12 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,248,812

16 %

1,226,050

15 %

1,259,022

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,625,554

33 %

2,572,901

32 %

2,528,060

31 % Multi-family real estate

506,407

6 %

460,565

6 %

421,376

5 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,729,322

21 %

1,737,133

22 %

1,639,469

20 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

345,883

4 %

331,072

4 %

335,068

4 % Consumer loans

70,653

1 %

76,787

1 %

68,443

1 % Loans, gross

8,093,488

100 %

8,012,741

100 %

8,150,280

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

1,188





797





(178)



Total loans

$ 8,094,676





$ 8,013,538





$ 8,150,102





Total deposits were $10.5 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $25.6 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2024 and an increase of $498.9 million, or 5.0%, from December 31, 2023. The quarter-to-date deposit growth is comprised of organic growth of customer deposits of $25.5 million, partially offset by a contraction of $0.1 million in brokered deposits.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 32% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent, with the exception of increased growth in money market accounts, as presented in the table below.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,367,624

32 %

$ 3,350,237

32 %

$ 3,379,876

34 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,398,395

13 %

1,426,356

13 %

1,411,142

14 % Money market accounts

4,285,405

41 %

4,189,174

40 %

3,653,506

36 % Savings accounts

542,133

5 %

541,501

5 %

603,362

6 % Other time deposits

566,514

5 %

602,148

6 %

610,887

6 % Time deposits >$250,000

360,854

4 %

385,995

4 %

355,209

4 % Total customer deposits

10,520,925

100 %

10,495,411

100 %

10,013,982

100 % Brokered deposits

9,600

- %

9,518

- %

17,617

- % Total deposits

$ 10,530,525

100 %

$ 10,504,929

100 %

$ 10,031,599

100 %

As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.4 billion, or 61.0%, and $6.5 billion, or 61.8%, respectively, of total deposits. In addition, at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, there were collateralized deposits of $690.5 million and $730.8 million, respectively, such that approximately 67.6% and 68.7%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at the current quarter end.

Capital

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at December 31, 2024 of 16.61%, down from the linked quarter ratio of 16.65% and up from the like quarter ratio of 15.54%. The decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by the securities loss-earnback transaction during the quarter with additional impacts from shifts in the balance sheet with a decrease in interest earning cash and increases in loans and securities that carry higher regulatory risk-weightings.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 8.22% at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 25 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 66 basis points from December 31, 2023. The decrease in TCE during the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by the securities loss-earnback transaction and an increase in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter. The increase in TCE as compared to the like period was driven by earnings and improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale investment portfolio since that date. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE and Appendix D for a calculation of the TCE ratio.

CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31, 2024

(estimated)

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.56 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.33 %

14.37 %

13.20 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.13 %

11.29 %

10.91 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

15.15 %

15.19 %

13.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.61 %

16.65 %

15.54 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at December 31, 2024 was 17.6%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.4 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 34.9%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 109,835

$ 111,076

$ 109,855

$ 441,181

$ 418,853 Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable interest income

12,712

10,779

12,861

47,510

52,276 Tax-exempt interest income

1,116

1,116

1,117

4,466

4,485 Other, principally overnight investments

8,732

8,438

2,784

26,083

13,330 Total interest income

132,395

131,409

126,617

519,240

488,944 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

41,786

46,420

35,979

172,085

114,866 Interest on borrowings

1,768

1,946

8,110

14,882

27,235 Total interest expense

43,554

48,366

44,089

186,967

142,101 Net interest income

88,841

83,043

82,528

332,273

346,843 Provision for credit losses

507

14,200

2,950

16,448

17,813 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

88,334

68,843

79,578

315,825

329,030 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,293

4,320

4,413

16,620

16,800 Other service charges and fees

5,828

5,555

4,924

22,267

22,085 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

676

690

325

2,292

1,613 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,202

1,371

1,577

5,270

5,503 SBA loan sale gains

291

1,108

437

3,630

2,489 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,225

1,205

1,134

4,773

4,350 Securities losses, net

(36,820)

-

-

(37,981)

- Other Income, net

128

(670)

1,688

1,028

4,465 Total noninterest income

(23,177)

13,579

14,498

17,899

57,305 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries incentives and commissions expense

28,447

29,955

27,004

113,853

114,415 Employee benefit expense

6,702

6,495

6,358

26,169

25,436 Total personnel expense

35,149

36,450

33,362

140,022

139,851 Occupancy and equipment expense

4,690

4,856

5,948

19,984

20,990 Merger and acquisition expenses

-

-

189

-

13,695 Intangibles amortization expense

1,563

1,613

1,856

6,604

8,003 Other operating expenses

16,877

16,931

15,031

68,997

71,840 Total noninterest expenses

58,279

59,850

56,386

235,607

254,379 Income before income taxes

6,878

22,572

37,690

98,117

131,956 Income tax expense

3,327

3,892

8,016

21,902

27,825 Net income

$ 3,551

$ 18,680

$ 29,674

$ 76,215

$ 104,131 Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.45

$ 0.72

$ 1.85

$ 2.54 Diluted

0.08

0.45

0.72

1.84

2.53

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$ 78,596

$ 74,034

$ 100,891 Due from banks, interest-bearing

428,911

670,407

136,964 Total cash and cash equivalents

507,507

744,441

237,855













Securities available for sale

2,043,062

1,907,458

2,189,379 Securities held to maturity

519,998

521,801

533,678 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

5,942

9,888

2,667













Loans

8,094,676

8,013,538

8,150,102 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(122,572)

(122,718)

(109,853) Net loans

7,972,104

7,890,820

8,040,249













Premises and equipment, net

143,459

144,868

150,957 Accrued interest receivable

36,329

32,890

37,351 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

22,904

24,466

29,507 Bank-owned life insurance

188,460

187,236

183,897 Other assets

229,179

210,812

230,652 Total assets

$ 12,147,694

$ 12,153,430

$ 12,114,942













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,367,624

$ 3,350,237

$ 3,379,876 Interest-bearing deposits

7,162,901

7,154,692

6,651,723 Total deposits

10,530,525

10,504,929

10,031,599













Borrowings

91,876

91,694

630,158 Accrued interest payable

4,604

5,566

5,699 Other liabilities

75,078

73,716

75,106 Total liabilities

10,702,083

10,675,905

10,742,562













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

971,313

970,450

963,990 Retained earnings

756,327

761,881

716,420 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(1,148)

(1,148)

(1,385) Rabbi trust obligation

1,148

1,148

1,385 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(282,029)

(254,806)

(308,030) Total shareholders' equity

1,445,611

1,477,525

1,372,380 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,147,694

$ 12,153,430

$ 12,114,942

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary TREND INFORMATION





For the Three Months Ended



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















Return on average assets (1)

0.12 %

0.61 %

0.96 %

0.84 %

0.98 % Return on average common equity (2)

1.29 %

5.48 %

8.75 %

7.78 %

9.68 % Return on average tangible common equity (3)

1.93 %

8.30 %

13.60 %

12.13 %

15.76 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22 Book value per common share

$ 34.96

$ 35.74

$ 34.10

$ 33.44

$ 33.38 Tangible book value per share (4)

$ 23.17

$ 23.91

$ 22.19

$ 21.49

$ 21.39 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,347,418

41,340,099

41,187,943

41,156,286

41,109,987 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,422,973

41,366,743

41,262,091

41,249,636

41,207,945





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (estimates for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.90 %

7.62 %

7.56 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.33 %

14.37 %

13.99 %

13.50 %

13.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.61 %

16.65 %

16.24 %

15.85 %

15.54 %























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix A for the components of the calculation. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix D for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





















Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$ 89,587

$ 83,765

$ 81,848

$ 80,005

$ 83,269 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

746

722

733

731

741 Net interest income

88,841

83,043

81,115

79,274

82,528 Provision for credit losses

507

14,200

541

1,200

2,950 Noninterest income

(23,177)

13,579

14,601

12,896

14,498 Merger and acquisition expenses

-

-

-

-

189 Other noninterest expense

58,279

59,850

58,291

59,187

56,197 Income before income taxes

6,878

22,572

36,884

31,783

37,690 Income tax expense

3,327

3,892

8,172

6,511

8,016 Net income

3,551

18,680

28,712

25,272

29,674





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.45

$ 0.70

$ 0.61

$ 0.72























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 7,993,671

$ 109,835

5.47 %

$ 8,019,730

$ 111,076

5.51 %

$ 8,087,450

$ 109,855

5.39 % Taxable securities 2,535,232

12,712

1.99 %

2,493,924

10,779

1.72 %

2,849,540

12,861

1.79 % Non-taxable securities 289,922

1,116

1.53 %

290,939

1,116

1.53 %

294,216

1,117

1.51 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 773,655

8,732

4.49 %

684,634

8,438

4.90 %

245,801

2,784

4.49 % Total interest-earning assets 11,592,480

132,395

4.54 %

11,489,227

131,409

4.55 %

11,477,007

126,617

4.38 % Cash and due from banks 80,481









84,060









89,320







Premises and equipment 144,467









146,448









151,748







Other assets 426,343









406,878









308,120







Total assets $ 12,243,771









$ 12,126,613









$ 12,026,195







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,389,063

$ 2,438

0.70 %

$ 1,393,611

$ 2,688

0.77 %

$ 1,398,797

$ 1,987

0.56 % Money market deposits 4,273,170

31,430

2.93 %

4,173,884

34,878

3.32 %

3,659,119

26,380

2.86 % Savings deposits 542,861

269

0.20 %

549,132

317

0.23 %

624,183

320

0.20 % Other time deposits 598,152

4,192

2.79 %

626,341

4,726

3.00 %

629,239

4,215

2.66 % Time deposits >$250,000 377,693

3,457

3.64 %

390,208

3,811

3.89 %

358,126

3,077

3.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,180,939

41,786

2.31 %

7,133,176

46,420

2.59 %

6,669,464

35,979

2.14 % Borrowings 91,789

1,768

7.66 %

97,150

1,946

7.97 %

534,700

8,110

6.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,272,728

43,554

2.38 %

7,230,326

48,366

2.66 %

7,204,164

44,089

2.43 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,427,690









3,376,061









3,461,630







Other liabilities 77,172









75,197









79,589







Shareholders' equity 1,466,181









1,445,029









1,280,812







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,243,771









$ 12,126,613









$ 12,026,195







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 88,841

3.05 %





$ 83,043

2.88 %





$ 82,528

2.85 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)



$ 89,587

3.07 %





$ 83,765

2.90 %





$ 83,269

2.88 % Interest rate spread







2.16 %









1.89 %









1.95 % Average prime rate







7.81 %









8.43 %









8.50 %



(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(340,000), $(342,000)and $26,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $2.2 million, $2.0 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $746,000, $722,000 and $741,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments/loans due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE













For the Twelve Months Ended













December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)











Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2)











$ 8,046,681

$ 441,181

5.48 %

$ 7,902,628

$ 418,853

5.30 % Taxable securities











2,608,494

47,510

1.82 %

2,920,040

52,276

1.79 % Non-taxable securities











291,520

4,466

1.53 %

296,287

4,485

1.51 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash











561,886

26,083

4.64 %

314,537

13,330

4.24 % Total interest-earning assets











11,508,581

519,240

4.51 %

11,433,492

488,944

4.28 % Cash and due from banks











84,997









93,182







Premises and equipment











147,916









151,980







Other assets











393,001









354,379







Total assets











$ 12,134,495









$ 12,033,033







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking











$ 1,395,856

$ 9,910

0.71 %

$ 1,457,272

$ 6,192

0.42 % Money market deposits











4,039,999

126,531

3.13 %

3,355,992

78,643

2.34 % Savings deposits











564,473

1,209

0.21 %

668,730

1,024

0.15 % Other time deposits











666,868

20,429

3.06 %

737,330

19,023

2.58 % Time deposits >$250,000











373,851

14,006

3.75 %

343,669

9,984

2.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits











7,041,047

172,085

2.44 %

6,562,993

114,866

1.75 % Borrowings











232,967

14,882

6.39 %

474,112

27,235

5.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities











7,274,014

186,967

2.57 %

7,037,105

142,101

2.02 % Noninterest-bearing checking











3,367,035









3,613,973







Other liabilities











76,985









88,870







Shareholders' equity











1,416,461









1,293,085







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 12,134,495









$ 12,033,033







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income















$ 332,273

2.89 %





$ 346,843

3.03 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)













$ 335,256

2.91 %





$ 349,722

3.06 % Interest rate spread



















1.94 %









2.26 % Average prime rate



















8.31 %









8.20 %



(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(1,593,000) and $(3,943,000) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $8.9 million and $13.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $3.0 million and $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments/loans due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

APPENDIX A: Calculation of Return on TCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





















Net Income

$ 3,551

$ 18,680

$ 28,712

$ 25,272

$ 29,674 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

1,195

1,240

1,283

1,352

1,575 Tangible Net income

$ 4,746

$ 19,920

$ 29,995

$ 26,624

$ 31,249





















Average common equity

$ 1,466,181

$ 1,445,029

$ 1,378,284

$ 1,375,490

$ 1,280,812 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangibles, net of related taxes

(488,467)

(489,987)

(491,318)

(492,733)

(494,127) Average tangible common equity

$ 977,714

$ 955,042

$ 886,966

$ 882,757

$ 786,685





















Return on average common equity

1.29 %

5.48 %

8.75 %

7.78 %

9.68 % Return on average tangible common equity

1.93 %

8.30 %

13.60 %

12.13 %

15.76 %

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Common Equity to TCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,445,611

$ 1,477,525

$ 1,404,342

$ 1,376,099

$ 1,372,380 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net

of related taxes

(487,660)

(489,139)

(490,439)

(491,740)

(493,211) Tangible common equity

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

$ 913,903

$ 884,359

$ 879,169

APPENDIX C: Tangible Book Value Per Share



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





















Tangible common equity (Appendix B)

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

$ 913,903

$ 884,359

$ 879,169





















Common shares outstanding

41,347,418

41,340,099

41,187,943

41,156,286

41,109,987 Tangible book value per common share

$ 23.17

$ 23.91

$ 22.19

$ 21.49

$ 21.39

APPENDIX D: TCE Ratio



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





















Tangible common equity (Appendix B)

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

$ 913,903

$ 884,359

$ 879,169





















Total assets

12,147,694

12,153,430

12,060,805

12,091,597

12,114,942 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net

of related taxes

(487,660)

(489,139)

(490,439)

(491,740)

(493,211) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 11,660,034

$ 11,664,291

$ 11,570,366

$ 11,599,857

$ 11,621,731 TCE to TA ratio

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.90 %

7.62 %

7.56 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures APPENDIX E: Adjusted EPS - diluted





For the Three

Months Ended

For the Twelve

Months Ended



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024













Net income

$ 3,551

$ 18,680

$ 76,215 Impact of Hurricane Helene











Provision for credit losses

-

13,000

13,000 Building repairs and maintenance

(24)

300

276 Other

(3)

96

93 Total

(27)

13,396

13,369 Less, tax impact

6

(3,102)

(3,096) After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

(21)

10,294

10,273













Impact of loss-earnback











Securities loss from loss-earnback

36,820

-

36,820 Less, tax impact

(8,660)

-

(8,660) After-tax impact of loss-earnback

28,160

-

28,160













Adjusted net income

$ 31,690

$ 28,974

$ 114,648













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,422,973

41,366,743

41,327,216













EPS - diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.45

$ 1.84 Adjusted EPS - diluted

$ 0.76

$ 0.70

$ 2.77

There were no adjustment for prior year periods.

SOURCE First Bancorp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED