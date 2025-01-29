The Talent Studios Places Ivy City Co. Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Talent Studios has placed Kendra Gratteri as the CEO of fast-growing Salt Lake City-based women & kids' brand, Ivy City Co. Founded in 2015, IvyCity Co. has built a brand based on timeless design & inclusivity, with its three co-Founders being named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists for 2024. The search assignment was led by Kelli Telling & Jeremy Cohen of The Talent Studios. The Talent Studios partnered closely on the search with Ivy CityCo.'s founders and its lead private equity investor, Greenwich, CT-based KarpReilly.

Gratteri was most recently President of luxury fashion brand SIMKHAI and was formerly Head of the Style business at subscription box service, FabFitFun. She spent five years as Chief Customer Officer at Avametric, an AI & analytics technology for virtual apparel fitting rooms. Earlier in her career, she was a Product executive at Beachmint, Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters.

“It has been a pleasure to spend the last several months getting to know both the Ivy City and KarpReilly Investment teams,” Grattieri shares,“the Ivy City world is a very intelligent, dedicated and kind place. I look forward to continuing our innovative and inspiring conversations as the brand's new CEO.”

Jeremy Cohen, CEO of The Talent Studios, co-founded the firm in 2011. His early career included experience at global executive search firm, DHR International, where he served as a Principal in the firm's Retail/Consumer and Private Equity practices. He holds a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh and an M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University in the City of New York.

Kelli Telling, Co-Founder of The Talent Studios, began her career in General Electric's emerging leaders' program and was a business unit operator at GE Lighting. She went on to lead technology product development at several venture-backed companies in Silicon Valley. Thereafter, she moved into successive management roles at Deloitte Consulting. She has substantial experience conducting leadership searches in Finance, Technology and Marketing, and is a talent contributor to the Transworld Business publication.

The Talent Studios is the leading executive search firm at the epicenter of business-to-consumer, working across brands, commerce, technology and services. Verticals include: fashion & apparel, food & beverage, beauty & personal care, lifestyle brands, action sports, health/wellness, creator economy, media & content, physical & digital consumer services (Health, FinTech, EduTech, Two-Sided Marketplaces) and omni-channel retail.

Representative direct clients include: Red Bull, Homes.com, Mattel, Disney, Burton Snowboards, The Princeton Review, Restoration Hardware (RH), Pure Barre, TOMS Shoes, Aston Martin, Fanatics, SmartyPants Vitamins, Lulus, Honor, Philz Coffee, Barry's Bootcamp and Doctor-on-Demand. Representative investor partners include: Apollo Global Management, Advent International, Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Summit Partners, HIG Growth, Searchlight Capital, Norwest Equity Partners and North Castle Partners.

