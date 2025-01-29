GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTISTS OCTOBER LONDON AND TAMAR BRAXTON PRESENT THE OCTOBER NIGHTS: CALLING ALL LOVERS TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST, RO JAMES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Kicking off on April 17th at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA, the tour will take these R&B stars across the U.S., hitting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding on May 31st at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, CA.
Presale tickets for local, venue, and promoter partners will be available starting Thursday, January 30th, at 10 AM local time. The promoter presale code is BPC. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31st, at 10 AM local time. Fans can secure their tickets her .
Joining the powerhouse duo is Ro James, a Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist known for his smooth, sultry sound. Ro's powerful presence and chart-topping hits will add even more magic to an already star-studded evening.
With their unmatched vocal talents and undeniable stage presence, October London, Tamar Braxton, and Ro James promise a night filled with sultry melodies, emotive storytelling, and high-energy performances that will leave fans breathless. This tour celebrates what it means to love, live, and groove-an experience no R&B fan will want to miss.
October London is quickly becoming one of R&B's brightest rising stars. With his Grammy-nominated releases and genre-blending style, October is redefining the sound of contemporary R&B, delivering deeply emotional performances that resonate with fans worldwide.
Tamar Braxton has long been a beloved force in R&B, known for her powerhouse vocals and vibrant stage presence. With hits like the two times Grammy-nominated "Love and War," Tamar continues to captivate audiences with her unmatched artistry and charisma.
Ro James , the man behind the Grammy-nominated hit "Permission," has earned a reputation for his smooth blend of soul and modern R&B. Ro's dynamic performances and unique style will add a distinct flavor to this epic lineup.
The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition that produces culturally relevant, high-quality live entertainment experiences for diverse audiences. Through their commitment to artists and communities, BPC continues to be a trailblazer in the live event industry.
Don't miss the chance to be part of "The October Nights: Calling All Lovers" Tour! It's a journey through the best contemporary R&B-passionate, powerful, and unforgettable.
" The October Nights: Calling All Lovers" Tour Dates:
|
Thursday, April 17
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Chrysler Hall*
|
|
Friday, April 18
|
Washington, DC
|
DAR Constitution Hall*
|
|
Saturday, April 19
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Liacouras Center
|
|
Thursday, April 24
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|
|
Friday, April 25
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Durham Performing Arts Center
|
|
Saturday, April 26
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|
|
Sunday, April 27
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium
|
|
Thursday, May 1
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theatre*
|
|
Friday, May 2
|
Nashville, TN
|
The Pinnacle
|
|
Saturday, May 3
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Riverside Theater
|
|
Sunday, May 4
|
Chicago, IL
|
The Chicago Theatre
|
|
Thursday, May 8
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Saenger Theatre*
|
|
Friday, May 9
|
Dallas, TX
|
Texas Trust CU Theatre
|
|
Saturday, May 10
|
Houston, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre
|
|
Sunday, May 11
|
Memphis, TN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
|
Thursday, May 15
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
|
|
Sunday, May 18
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Stifel Theatre
|
|
Thursday, May 22
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Clowes Memorial Hall
|
|
Friday, May 23
|
Detroit, MI
|
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
|
|
Saturday, May 24
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Jacobs Pavilion
|
|
Sunday, May 25
|
New York, NY
|
Beacon Theatre
|
|
Wednesday, May 28
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Peacock Theater
|
|
Thursday, May 29
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Celebrity Theatre*
|
|
Saturday, May 31
|
Oakland, CA
|
Paramount Theater
|
*On-sale date TBA
ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE
Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Being featured thrice on the Billboard Power Players List further attests to their exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has made the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit .
For Press Inquiries on The Black Promoter's Collective, please contact:
Tresa Sanders [email protected]
Daylan Cole [email protected]
SOURCE Black Promoters Collective
MENAFN29012025003732001241ID1109145609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.