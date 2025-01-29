عربي


GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTISTS OCTOBER LONDON AND TAMAR BRAXTON PRESENT THE OCTOBER NIGHTS: CALLING ALL LOVERS TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST, RO JAMES

1/29/2025 3:31:01 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kicking off on April 17th at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA, the tour will take these R&B stars across the U.S., hitting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding on May 31st at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, CA.

Presale tickets for local, venue, and promoter partners will be available starting Thursday, January 30th, at 10 AM local time. The promoter presale code is BPC. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31st, at 10 AM local time. Fans can secure their tickets her .

Joining the powerhouse duo is Ro James, a Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist known for his smooth, sultry sound. Ro's powerful presence and chart-topping hits will add even more magic to an already star-studded evening.

With their unmatched vocal talents and undeniable stage presence, October London, Tamar Braxton, and Ro James promise a night filled with sultry melodies, emotive storytelling, and high-energy performances that will leave fans breathless. This tour celebrates what it means to love, live, and groove-an experience no R&B fan will want to miss.

October London is quickly becoming one of R&B's brightest rising stars. With his Grammy-nominated releases and genre-blending style, October is redefining the sound of contemporary R&B, delivering deeply emotional performances that resonate with fans worldwide.

Tamar Braxton has long been a beloved force in R&B, known for her powerhouse vocals and vibrant stage presence. With hits like the two times Grammy-nominated "Love and War," Tamar continues to captivate audiences with her unmatched artistry and charisma.

Ro James , the man behind the Grammy-nominated hit "Permission," has earned a reputation for his smooth blend of soul and modern R&B. Ro's dynamic performances and unique style will add a distinct flavor to this epic lineup.

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition that produces culturally relevant, high-quality live entertainment experiences for diverse audiences. Through their commitment to artists and communities, BPC continues to be a trailblazer in the live event industry.

Don't miss the chance to be part of "The October Nights: Calling All Lovers" Tour! It's a journey through the best contemporary R&B-passionate, powerful, and unforgettable.

" The October Nights: Calling All Lovers" Tour Dates:

Thursday, April 17

Norfolk, VA

Chrysler Hall*

Friday, April 18

Washington, DC

DAR Constitution Hall*

Saturday, April 19

Philadelphia, PA

Liacouras Center

Thursday, April 24

Baltimore, MD

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Friday, April 25

Raleigh, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

Saturday, April 26

Greensboro, NC

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, April 27

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

Thursday, May 1

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre*

Friday, May 2

Nashville, TN

The Pinnacle

Saturday, May 3

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

Sunday, May 4

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Thursday, May 8

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre*

Friday, May 9

Dallas, TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Saturday, May 10

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre

Sunday, May 11

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, May 15

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sunday, May 18

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Thursday, May 22

Indianapolis, IN

Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, May 23

Detroit, MI

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Saturday, May 24

Cleveland, OH

Jacobs Pavilion

Sunday, May 25

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, May 28

Los Angeles, CA

Peacock Theater

Thursday, May 29

Phoenix, AZ

Celebrity Theatre*

Saturday, May 31

Oakland, CA

Paramount Theater

*On-sale date TBA

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE
 Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Being featured thrice on the Billboard Power Players List further attests to their exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has made the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit .

For Press Inquiries on The Black Promoter's Collective, please contact:
Tresa Sanders [email protected]
Daylan Cole [email protected]

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective

More Stories

