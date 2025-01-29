GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTISTS OCTOBER LONDON AND TAMAR BRAXTON PRESENT THE OCTOBER NIGHTS: CALLING ALL LOVERS TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST, RO JAMES

Presale tickets for local, venue, and promoter partners will be available starting Thursday, January 30th, at 10 AM local time. The promoter presale code is BPC. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31st, at 10 AM local time. Fans can secure their tickets her .

Joining the powerhouse duo is Ro James, a Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist known for his smooth, sultry sound. Ro's powerful presence and chart-topping hits will add even more magic to an already star-studded evening.

With their unmatched vocal talents and undeniable stage presence, October London, Tamar Braxton, and Ro James promise a night filled with sultry melodies, emotive storytelling, and high-energy performances that will leave fans breathless. This tour celebrates what it means to love, live, and groove-an experience no R&B fan will want to miss.

October London is quickly becoming one of R&B's brightest rising stars. With his Grammy-nominated releases and genre-blending style, October is redefining the sound of contemporary R&B, delivering deeply emotional performances that resonate with fans worldwide.

Tamar Braxton has long been a beloved force in R&B, known for her powerhouse vocals and vibrant stage presence. With hits like the two times Grammy-nominated "Love and War," Tamar continues to captivate audiences with her unmatched artistry and charisma.

Ro James , the man behind the Grammy-nominated hit "Permission," has earned a reputation for his smooth blend of soul and modern R&B. Ro's dynamic performances and unique style will add a distinct flavor to this epic lineup.

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition that produces culturally relevant, high-quality live entertainment experiences for diverse audiences. Through their commitment to artists and communities, BPC continues to be a trailblazer in the live event industry.

Don't miss the chance to be part of "The October Nights: Calling All Lovers" Tour! It's a journey through the best contemporary R&B-passionate, powerful, and unforgettable.

" The October Nights: Calling All Lovers" Tour Dates: