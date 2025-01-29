India Successfully Launches Navigation Satellite Into Earth's Orbit

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International has reported that India has successfully launched a new satellite into Earth's orbit as part of its ongoing efforts to develop an independent satellite navigation system.

Reuters reported that the“NVS-02” navigation satellite was launched on Wednesday, January 29 at approximately 6:23 AM local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket carrying the satellite, the“Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle” (GSLV), successfully completed its mission of placing the NVS-02 satellite into orbit.

Officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have stated that the satellite is designed to provide positioning, velocity, and precise timing services to users in India as well as in a region extending about 1500 kilometers beyond India's land borders.

According to Reuters, this launch comes at a time when competition in space is intensifying, with countries vying to expand their satellite networks.

This marks India's first space mission of 2025, and the government has announced plans to carry out 30 more space missions by March of this year.

India's successful launch of the NVS-02 satellite signifies a major step in enhancing the country's space capabilities. It also underlines India's growing focus on space technology as a vital element of its infrastructure and technological advancement.

As the competition in space continues to grow, India's strategic efforts in space missions not only enhance its national security but also position the country as a key player in global space exploration and satellite navigation services.

