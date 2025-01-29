J & K Bank Launches Signages To Interactive Enhance Customer Experience

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee inaugurated the Interactive Signages in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officials. With 100 branches already equipped with these self-service terminals, the initiative marks the completion of Phase 1 of the project. The Bank will extend this facility to more branches in the subsequent phases of implementation.

Speaking at the inauguration, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“India has witnessed an unparalleled digital transformation in banking over the past five years, and at J&K Bank, we are committed to lead this evolution in our areas of operations. The introduction of these interactive digital signages is another step in this direction – serving as a one-stop digital touch point for empowering customers with vital banking information mandatory for regulatory compliance, grievance redressal mechanisms, product details and as a strong platform for financial education.”

“With customer feedback as the bedrock of our service enhancement strategy, these signages will provide invaluable insights directly from our branches. And given their interactive nature, we will continue to enrich their interface, ensuring our customers experience a seamless and fully digital banking journey”, he added.

DGM (BPR/IT) Mohammad Muzafar Wani gave a detailed overview of the project on the occasion.

Notably, designed to streamline customer interactions, the Interactive Signages will serve as digital kiosks offering a wide range of banking services. These self-service terminals will not only provide customers with quick and convenient access to essential banking information but also aim to reduce waiting times at branches.

Besides displaying essential banking information, the touch-screen kiosks offer multiple interactive features, including comprehensive notice board covering customer service details, service charges and grievance redressal; products & services to provide insights into the Bank's offerings; Government-Sponsored Schemes for financial inclusion; internet banking guidance and access; customer feedback to improve service quality; branch & ATM locator for easy navigation; disputed digital transactions resolution mechanism; loyalty rewards information and Bill Payment Services for seamless transactions.

