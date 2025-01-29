Ben E. Keith Foods Breaks Ground On New Florida Distribution Center, Creating Approximately 400 New Jobs In The State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We acquired Florida Food Service in 2022 with a commitment to carry on the Islam family legacy, while uncovering new opportunities to expand and serve customers across the region," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "We are deeply committed to Alachua County and the surrounding communities in which we live, work and serve, and we look forward to many more years of shared success."

Construction for the project will begin in early 2025 with a completion date by the Fall 2026. Ben E. Keith's continued growth throughout the Southeast underscores its commitment to serving customers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. With the Florida Division managing operations throughout Florida up to Charleston, S.C., this new facility ensures the company meets increasing demand while upholding its reputation for quality and reliability.

"Alachua is proud to welcome Ben E. Keith Foods' Florida Division to our area. It is amazing to watch such successful companies choose 'The Good Life Community' as their home," said Mayor Gib Coerper. "We are looking forward to the opportunities Ben E. Keith Foods will be providing for our citizens and local businesses."

The Ben E. Keith Alachua facility will set new industry benchmarks, showcasing cutting-edge technology designed for efficiency and sustainability. With 120 tractor-trailers and 105 dock doors for seamless 24/7 intake and outtake operations to offer enhanced capacity to serve existing and new customers, and advanced logistics systems to enhance speed and accuracy. Foodservice operators interested in learning more about Ben E. Keith are encouraged to reach out at .

About Ben E. Keith Foods

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with ten divisions shipping to 20 states throughout the country.

