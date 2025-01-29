Ukraine Seeks Croatia's Expertise In Veteran Rehabilitation And Social Integration Shmyhal
1/29/2025 3:14:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government is interested in Croatia's experience in veteran rehabilitation, social integration, and psychological support.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.
"I would like to thank the Croatian government for providing treatment and rehabilitation to Ukraine's defenders. [...] This is a crucial element in building a strong and resilient society. I am confident that our cooperation in this area has great potential, will strengthen the friendship between our countries, and will help Ukraine prepare for the reintegration of veterans after the war," Shmyhal said.
He emphasized the urgency of the issue, noting that Ukraine has little time to prepare for the reintegration of more than one million veterans and over three million veteran families, a significant part of Ukrainian society that will require specialized government support.
He stressed that supporting veterans is a government priority. He added that Ukraine hopes to adopt Croatia's experience in rehabilitation, social reintegration, and psychological assistance. He expressed optimism about deeper cooperation with Croatia in this area.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
