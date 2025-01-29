Shmyhal, Croatian Parliament Speaker Discuss Military Assistance To Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković have discussed military and humanitarian aid, as well as Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.
The head of the Ukrainian government announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine has full support in the Croatian Parliament. I was convinced of this during a meeting with the Speaker of the Croatian Sabor, Gordan Jandroković. I thanked the Speaker and Croatian parliamentarians for supporting Ukraine at both bilateral and international levels. We discussed military and humanitarian aid, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO,” Shmyhal wrote.
He noted the high level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. According to him, the countries have developed dynamic inter-parliamentary relations, the main mechanisms of which are contacts between the leadership of the parliaments, and cooperation at the level of friendship groups and expert groups. The Ukrainian Prime Minister stated that the coordination between the two countries would continue to grow.
Shmyhal noted that the Croatian Parliament was among the first to condemn Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine and to recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates this.
“I thanked the Croatian parliamentarians for their initiative to hold the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Zagreb. This was another evidence of Croatia's unequivocal support for Ukraine,” he added.
As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb on January 29. They discussed energy security in Europe, demining efforts in Ukraine, and the approach to achieving a just peace.
