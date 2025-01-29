Czech MFA Explains Why Fico's Threats To Cut Off Electricity Supplies To Ukraine Were Bluff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A significant part of the electricity imported by Ukraine from Europe comes from Czech generating facilities.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Václav Bartuška, Special Envoy for Security at the of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

He emphasized that“most of the electricity that comes to Ukraine is from the Czech Republic (which is the second largest exporter of electricity to the EU after France) or Germany.”

In this regard, the Special Envoy characterized Slovak Prime Robert Fico's threats to halt electricity transit to Ukraine as "empty."

Zelensky to: Russian gas comes at cost of independence

"Prime Minister Fico's political statement in December is null and void. We have four European countries bordering Ukraine, and at least two of them will not cease electricity supplies - Poland and Romania. What Slovakia and Hungary will do is not very important," Bartuška explained, adding that this statement was addressed to Fico's own electorate.

Bartuška also spoke about the Czech Republic's assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector, which has suffered and continues to suffer devastating strikes from Russian aggressors.

He said the Czech Republic supplies mobile generators, large-sized generators that are much harder to bomb.

He also noted that in 2022, the Czech Republic donated a lot of material to restore long-distance power lines for high-capacity electricity. These are very expensive wires, strong cables, which were not easy to find, because no country had them in stock in large quantities, because they're not needed if it's just something that needs to be repaired from time to time.

“In fact, in 2022, virtually all of Europe provided support to Ukraine. Spare parts came from all over Europe and the United States,” Bartuška said.

He expressed confidence that the partners' solidarity with Ukraine will continue. He also highlighted Europe's ability for prompt action if required. In this regard, the MFA representative recalled how he had attended a meeting of his government at which the delivery of weapons sent by the Czech Republic to Ukraine on February 26 was approved in just 40 minutes instead of several months.

Václav Bartuška is a Czech diplomat, politician and publicist. He has held the position of Special Envoy since 2006.

As a reminder, the Prime Minister of Slovakia threatened to halt electricity transit to Ukraine if it does not allow the pumping of Russian gas to Slovakia.