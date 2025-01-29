Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Machinery That Creates Lift In Zero Gravity Environments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew S. of Glendale, CA is the creator of the Vertical Lift Machine, a lift system constructed as a large metal box that features a rotating series of interior boxes equipped with solenoids to facilitate lift. The outer box carries a set of inner boxes floating on water, utilizing the solenoids of each of the exterior cube faces to contact the interior cube and create lift. The device is comprised of a large metal box filled to a quarter of its capacity with water. A smaller inner box supported by the contained water has solenoids attached through the roof of the outer box. The solenoids work to impact the outer box upward by contacting the inner box.The internal water is kept at a liquid composition with the use of electric heaters. The inner boxes are of smaller dimensions than the outer boxes. Electric operated solenoids are placed through the top, forward, back, left, and right walls of the inner box. The solenoids are on each of the exterior faces of the interior cube. These solenoids impart forces on the interior surfaces of the outer box, causing the outer box to move in the direction of the force. The outer box carries the waterborne inner box and solenoids in the direction the outer box is moving. The VLMs are fixed to the Ferris wheel and do not move independently of the wheel for the centrifugal force to keep the water under the inner box of the VLM. Ultimately, the system eliminates the need for zero gravity environment vehicles to carry propellant or oxidizer for propulsion, offering a much simpler and more efficient system. This invention could also be used to change the path of an asteroid or comet to prevent collisions with Earth.With the rise of private space companies (e.g., SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic) and the improvement of technology in the public sector (i.e., NASA), there is an increasing demand for technology to assist operations in zero-gravity environments. This includes equipment to handle payloads, astronauts, and cargo during space missions. These lift machines are used in various space applications, such as moving materials and scientific equipment inside spacecraft, performing maintenance on space stations (like the International Space Station), and assisting with operations in space-based manufacturing or research labs. Standard vehicles in zero gravity environments require propellant and electricity for power. Propellant must be carried with the machine, and once expended, propellant is difficult to replenish. Additional propellant can add weight to the vehicle and require additional maintenance.A more efficient and suitable solution is needed that does not require the use of propellant. The Vertical Lift Machine is the perfect, innovative, and versatile invention that accommodates this niche market and environment. Features of this machine utilize alternative forces to manipulate objects rather than requiring propellent, further eliminating maintenance required to maintain optimal functionality. This system would benefit any potential manufacturer looking to expand their product line.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Vertical Lift Machine product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Vertical Lift Machine can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

