Paces Preservation Partners & Housing Authority Of The Birmingham District Kickoff Renovation Of Cooper Green Apartments

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, local officials, and those integral to the Cooper Green renovation start demolition.

Rendering of new Cooper Green affordable homes renovation

Public-private partnership spurs nearly $30 million upgrade to the multifamily affordable rental community

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paces Preservation Partners, a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners, and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) held a Cooper Green renovation kickoff celebration on January 28. The event signaled commencement of renovation and rehabilitation of the 32-acre site. The nearly $30 million project is financed by Synovus Bank in partnership with United Bank, Bellwether, and the HABD.Those speaking at the event included: Steve Bien, Soho Housing Partners President and CEO; Mayor of Birmingham Randall L. Woodfin; Commissioner Alyshia Cook, HABD Board of Directors; Denita Bearden, HABD Chief Administration Officer; County Commissioner Sheila Tyson - District 2; City Councilwoman Crystal Smitherman - District 6; and Steven Bauhan, The Paces Foundation Chief Development Officer.Located on Birmingham's southwest side, Cooper Green Homes was originally constructed in 1971. The multifamily rental housing community includes 46 two-story buildings housing 227 apartments, a community center/rental office and several playgrounds. All apartments are reserved for residents who earn 60% of the area median household income or less, and qualified households are eligible for HUD rental assistance.“Like many cities, Birmingham has a pressing need for quality affordable multifamily housing,” said Mayor of Birmingham Randall L. Woodfin.“The renovation of Cooper Green Homes will help address this need for many more years to come and offer a modern, stable foothold for workers and their families.”"Affordable housing is not just about providing a roof over one's head-it's about empowering individuals and families to thrive. When people have access to quality, stable, affordable homes, they are better able to focus on their health, education, and career goals, ultimately contributing to stronger, more resilient communities," said Dontrelle Young Foster, HABD President and CEO.Renovations of the residential buildings will include new roofs, gutters, energy-efficient windows and siding, improved attic insulation and brick repairs. Inside, the apartment homes will get new appliances-including washers and dryers, cabinets and countertops, plumbing, light fixtures, flooring, HVAC systems and water heaters. Along with new interiors and finishes for the community building/rental office, all existing playground equipment will be replaced, and new amenities will be added, including a splash pad, gazebo, barbeque grills and picnic tables. A protective concrete buffer wall will be constructed between the Cooper Green property and the neighboring railway and fuel facility.“Paces Preservation Partners is honored to work with the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and our finance partners to renovate this vital community where all residents can afford their rents,” said Steve Bien, Soho Housing Partners, President and CEO.“We want to stress that no tenants will be displaced or relocated off site while the renovation is ongoing, and we expect after the rehabilitation Cooper Green will continue as a valued asset in the neighborhood and Birmingham community.”Fully renovated, Cooper Green will contain 50 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom units, 83 three-bedroom units, 12 four-bedroom units and 5 five-bedroom units. The nearly $30 million project translates to approximately $132,000 per unit.“When renovations are complete in early 2027, residents will be able to live comfortably and affordably and take pride in their community,” added Steven Bauhan, Chief Development Officer of The Paces Foundation.About Soho Housing PartnersLeveraging several decades of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Steve Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho's significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.About The Paces FoundationFounded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and has a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and New Jersey. Visit .About The Housing Authority of the Birmingham DistrictThe Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is the state's largest provider of public housing serving 23,000 residents. Its mission is to provide the highest standard of affordable housing while fostering vibrant, inclusive communities and serving as a catalyst for opportunity. To learn more about HABD, visit .

