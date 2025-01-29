Endurance Home Care Proudly Supports Connect2music Choir Event For Individuals Living With Dementia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endurance Home Care is proud to support the Connect2Music Choir event, an 8-week program in Stamford, CT, fostering joy through music for those with dementia.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Endurance Home Care is excited to announce its involvement in the Connect2Music event, an inspiring eight-week choir experience tailored forpeople living with dementia and their care partners. This incredible initiative, starting on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, is designed to foster connection, creativity, and joy through the universal language of music.Hosted at the Grammy Award Winning Carriage House Studios (located at 119 Westhill Road, Stamford, CT 06902), the program runs every Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, concluding on March 11, 2025. Open to individuals of all skill levels, the event provides a safe, supportive environment where participants can share their musical journey and forge meaningful connections.To register, interested participants can call CaringKind at (646) 744-2900 or email .... Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.The Transformative Power of Music TherapyScientific research has shown that music therapy offers profound benefits for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Music engages areas of the brain associated with memory, emotion, and communication, helping to stimulate cognitive function, reduce agitation, and enhance emotional well-being. Singing in a choir provides an additional sense of belonging and accomplishment, enriching the lives of both participants and their caregivers.Endurance Home Care: Committed to Supporting the Alzheimer's and Dementia CommunityEndurance Home Care is honored to support Connect2Music and other community events aimed at improving the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Our mission extends beyond providing exceptional in-home care to actively fostering initiatives that promote mental, emotional, and social well-being.In addition to Connect2Music, we have been involved in various local programs and educational workshops that bring families together and create spaces for shared understanding and growth. Through our comprehensive care services and community partnerships, we remain dedicated to enhancing lives with compassion and expertise.For more information about Endurance Home Care and our commitment to Alzheimer's and dementia care, please visit our website:LocationGoogle Map Link to Carriage House Studios, Stamford, CTGoogle Map Link to Endurance Home Care, Stamford, CTAbout Endurance Home CareEndurance Home Care is a trusted provider of personalized, high-quality in-home care services for individuals facing cognitive and physical challenges. We strive to empower individuals and families by offering compassionate care that prioritizes dignity, independence, and quality of life.For media inquiries, please contact:Endurance Home Care (203) 936-6847

