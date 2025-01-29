Arthur Murray Dance Studio Las Vegas Brings Home Multiple Awards From Cabo San Lucas Dance Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cabo San Lucas competition

Arthur Murray Las Vegas dance competitors

Arthur Murray Las Vegas Staff and student

- Justin McCLendon- Arthur Murray Studio Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Las Vegas has once again proven their excellence in the world of dance by bringing home multiple awards from the recent Cabo San Lucas Dance Competition. Organized by Zach Stevens and Claudia Marshall, owners of 3 successful Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Dallas, Plano and Grapevine Texas, the couple has held this prestigious event for 25 years.The dance competition, held in the beautiful Mexican resort city at the Hard Rock Hotel, saw dancers from all over the country competing in various categories of ballroom and Latin Dancing. The Arthur Murray Dance Studio Las Vegas team stood out among the rest, showcasing their exceptional talent and skills.The competition, held from January 22nd -26th, featured a variety of dance styles and levels. The Arthur Murray Dance Studio Las Vegas team, led by their talented instructors, participated in several categories and emerged victorious in many of them. The studio's dancers were praised for their impeccable technique, grace, and stage presence, earning them top honors in the competition. The Las Vegas team, led by studio owner Justin McClendon, included student competitors Jennifer Murray, Barbara Wagner, Katherine Hughes and Stephen Trumble.Trumble won the Newcomer All Around Division, and took 2nd in the Associate Bronze Smooth 2 Dance Championship . Barbara Wagner took 5th in the Smooth Scholarship and 4th in the Rhythm Scholarship Championship.One of the highlights of the event was the "All White Gala" on Saturday evening. The Arthur Murray Dance Studio Las Vegas team went dressed to the nines in stunning all-white evening wear, joined by several hundred other Arthur Murray Dance Studio staff and students.During the evening Arthur Murray Las Vegas staff members Anthony McDaniel Jr and Adison Dahl competed in the Rising Star Dance Competition taking home 4th place respectively.The studio also took home awards in the individual categories, with their dancers showcasing their versatility and mastery in different styles of dance.The Arthur Murray Dance Studios located in Las Vegas, Henderson and Centennial Hills have been a leading name in dance instruction in the valley for dozens of years. With a legacy of producing excellent dancers, the studios continue to uphold their reputation by consistently winning awards and accolades in various competitions. The team's success at the Cabo San Lucas Beach-O-Rama is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and passion for dance."The Arthur Murray Dance Studio Las Vegas is proud to bring home multiple awards from the Cabo San Lucas Beach-O-Rama and looks forward to continuing their winning streak in future events" says Justin McClendon, Co-Franchisee of The Arthur Murray Dance Studios in both Las Vegas and Henderson, NV.The studio invites dance enthusiasts of all levels to join their classes and experience the joy and fulfillment of dancing.For more information, visit their website at Vegas for a location near you or contact them at (702-876-3131)

Leslie LaGuardia

LaGuardia Media and Public Relations

+1 518-533-8360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.