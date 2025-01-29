Dubai: New Gratuity Investment Scheme Launched To Boost Employees' Savings

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A new saving and scheme has been introduced in Dubai to boost employees' end-of-service benefits.

Sukoon Workplace Savings Solutions Limited (SWSS), a subsidiary of Sukoon Insurance, has launched a capital-protected 'Go Saver Employee Money Purchase Scheme', which caters to companies and employees in the Dubai International Centre (DIFC).

This is the second saving plan introduced for the employees based in the free zone after Dews. The SWSS aims to expand its reach to mainland UAE and other free zones in the future. Under Sukoon's Go Saver plan, employees will have access to a diversified choice of investments . The offering features:

A fully capital-protected option provided by Sukoon Insurance and Generali Global Pension

A selected list of independent funds, including Shariah-compliant solutions A range of risk-based portfolios offered by Franklin Templeton, designed to cater to diverse risk appetites Emmanuel Deschamps, chairman of the SWSS, said the plan“will provide a competitive advantage” to customers. Go Saver is operational and built within a comprehensive framework that complies with applicable regulations. While acting as the plan administrator, the SWSS has partnered with CSC, which provides the trustee and operator services.