Ambika Hinduja Macker On The Importance Of Attuning Oneself To Natural Rhythms Of The Environment

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As a child, Ambika Hinduja Macker had worlds living inside her. She created them and in these worlds stories, emotions, colours, shapes and sounds - everything came to life. It didn't matter if she had one of the most coveted surnames in the world - Hinduja - the weight of which can be gauged from the sheer clout the global conglomerate commands. She played all roles at once - that of a consummate dreamer while also being the daughter of Ashok Hinduja, youngest son of PD Hinduja who founded the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Foundation.

The creative gene first led Ambika towards filmmaking, where she was an assistant director in Bollywood films like Yaadein, Lakshya, before going on to produce Being Cyrus and Teen Patti.“This is where I learned how to translate these ideas into visual narratives ready to be shared with others,” she says.“While my artistic journey has since led me toward the more tangible mediums of art and design, my love for transformative and immersive artistry has remained unwavering.

There is profound insight to be gained into the human experience when it is expressed through deeply imaginative and personal creations.” A reason why she named her art and design firm Impeccable Imagination.

Ambika says her upbringing had been“deeply grounded” and shaped by“the principles of my grandparents”. And what exactly were those?“Work to give, that our word is our bond, and to advance fearlessly,” she recalls.“His adage - act local, think global - is particularly remarkable to me.”

Act local, think global is also a sensibility Ambika has brought to art by curating exhibitions that are set on a local stage but have global appeal. In 2022, she curated The Sublime Nature of Being, an immersive art exhibition that showcased works of 10 international artists. At its core was the idea of the transcendental, how nature can be the escape one needs from everyday reality. This year, another chapter of the exhibition, showcased at the Summer Garden, in collaboration with the ICD Brookfield Place Arts Program and featuring 15 internationally renowned contemporary artists, builds further on that premise. This time, the roster of artists is bigger and new features include a“cutting-edge bio-hacking experience”.

Ambika Hinduja Macker with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, during the inauguration of the exhibition

There is also a deeper focus on five elements. As she says,“Visitors are invited to explore and embrace Water's fluid grace, Fire's spark of creativity, Earth's reinvigorating grounding, Air's offer of freedom and renewal, and the ephemeral Spirit that connects us all, reminding us of our shared humanity. Amidst the sculptures, installations, and other works of art, a multi-sensory dance of scent and sound gently guides audiences closer to the heart of nature's healing powers. The space itself hums, harmonising with the frequencies of human existence and the cosmos.”

To those who are not acquainted with it, the idea of the sublime may seem elusive. Ambika admits that it is“an experience that transcends words or language”. However, she says, it's this impossibility that makes the pursuit of sharing it with others so powerfully rewarding.“The art featured in The Sublime Nature of Being beautifully embodies this deeply personal yet still universal yearning for connection. Each piece is a reflection of its creator's inspiration, rendered so exquisitely, it makes magic,” she says.“Take, for example, the brilliant work of Fred Eerdekens. At first glance, his sculptures might seem like curious squiggles of copper or aluminum, yet when they're bathed in light positioned at the right angle, delicate words reveal themselves in the sculpture's shadow. It's tangible poetry, manifest in Fred's own handwriting, creating this extraordinary interplay of light, material, and perspective, where the artist's intimate truth awaits us just beneath the surface.”

Belgium artist Fred Eerdekens is known for his uniqueway of manipulating form, language, and light

The moment deeply etched in her mind is the first experience with Joseph Walsh's Exilumen Table.“I felt I had just beheld an undiscovered piece of nature, somehow frozen in time, and yet I knew the piece was intended to be a table, a sculpture with function. Joseph combined Connemara marble with clear cast resin to evoke ancient stalactites, where the earthy green tones float above three ethereal posts that refract the light into mesmerising patterns. It feels sacred while asking to be touched and felt, a remarkable manifestation of tactile harmony.”

Wearing the curator's hat, Ambika says she is in constant search for work that can captivate senses and evoke wonder. The artists featured in The Sublime Nature of Being have been carefully selected from the living portfolio she has built over many years of exploration.“Their works are windows into their souls, generously providing us with fresh perspectives for the world around us which collectively offer us a glimpse into our shared humanity and the awe-inspiring purity of the universe.”

In a global metropolis like Dubai, where the pace of life can be phenomenally fast, pausing to experience the sublime in art may not feel easy. But neither is it difficult, insists Ambika.“It begins with setting your intention and attuning yourself to natural rhythms of the environment. In a city as dynamic as Dubai, it means slowing down. It's essential to pause, listen deeply, and allow yourself the space to exhale. Whether it's through meditation, reflection, or simply being present, permitting yourself to reconnect with the moment is key. Nature is a powerful conduit, a journey into the desert, seeking out greenery or immersing yourself in water. Let the cleansing elements of nature wash over you, grounding and rejuvenating your spirit.”

It may have been a while since Ambika produced a film, but she says it has been a foundational experience in that it helped her to think in terms of transforming imagination into reality.“It taught me how to bridge the gap between vision and execution, balancing creativity with the practical knowledge of getting things done. That balance is at the heart of The Sublime Nature of Being, presenting artistically daring and logistically ambitious works that celebrate the beautiful challenge of making the intangible tangible,” she says.“In many ways, producing films and curating art share a common goal: to craft experiences that move people and spark wonder. Both pursuits remind me that even the most indescribable moments of transcendence can be captured, if only fleetingly, through dedication to bold storytelling, meticulous artistry, and ambitious dreams.”

Ask her about her favourite work of art and she is careful to not be partial.“The Sublime Nature of Being is inspired by the interconnected ecosystems of flora and fauna found throughout the natural world. Every artwork and installation possesses its own, unique power and energy, yet the most potent magic takes root within the harmonious interplay between them,” she says.“It's a complex alchemy of ingredients, including the individual experiences of each viewer, and it's this ambitious convergence of materials and mediums, artistic vision, and life experiences that form the collective symphony of the sublime.”

As a resident of Dubai, she has also steadily witnessed how the emirate's relationship with art has evolved over the years.“Dubai's art scene has grown increasingly vibrant since the pandemic. The city has seen a significant influx of international migration, bringing with it diverse perspectives, lived experiences, and fresh ideas. This cross-pollination has enriched the creative landscape, fostering a deeper exchange of values and innovation across disciplines,” she says.“I'm continually inspired by this blend of individual brilliance and collective empowerment.”