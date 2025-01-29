PETTINGELL PROFESSIONALS NAMED COLDWELL BANKER REALTY's NO. 1 DUO IN THE NATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Additionally, Pettingell Professionals was No. 1 in Sarasota County for the 15th year (per the REALTOR® ASSOCIATION of Sarasota & Manatee multiple listing service). Across his accomplished 40+ year career, Pettingell has amassed nearly $3 billion in sales.

Pettingell Professionals is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Longboat Key and annually earns Coldwell Banker's highest honor, the International Society of Excellence Award. Roger Pettingell was also honored on the 2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand list, as featured in The Wall Street Journal, for ranking among the Top 250 individual real estate agents in the United States.

Committed to giving back to the Sarasota community he loves, Roger Pettingell established and oversees The Pettingell Family Foundation.

"Roger Pettingell has always been an innovative leader with the multitude of ways he markets his business and his listings. He has carved out a big niche in the greater Sarasota luxury real estate market."

- Duff Rubin, Coldwell Banker Realty regional president, Southeast.

"Roger and his team pride themselves on being experts in the luxury real estate market in Sarasota and Longboat Key. And even with two hurricanes hitting the region last fall, the team still kept its focus and vastly increased gross sales from the previous year."

- Ellen O'Day, managing broker of the Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key office.

About Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida

Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 79 offices and 7,546 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS ), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.

