Advanced Drainage Systems Hosts Groundbreaking For $30 Million World-Class Recycling Facility Expansion In Cordele, Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "ADS is thrilled to make this significant in Cordele. This state-of-the-art facility will leverage exceptional talent and cutting-edge material capabilities to enhance our recycled plastic production, enabling us to lead the and set new standards for innovation and sustainability," said ADS President and CEO Scott Barbour. "Cordele is part of a thriving economic region, in an ideal location for us to efficiently manufacture and recycled materials to our Southeastern pipe network."

This ADS investment will bring:



117,000 total square feet of advanced plastic handling and processing capabilities

Streamlined testing with an onsite laboratory

Provide high-quality recycled plastic material to nearby ADS manufacturing sites As many as 50 new jobs

ADS is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, sourcing both post-industrial and post-consumer recycled plastics to manufacture its stormwater and onsite septic wastewater products. The company's industry-leading material blending programs allow ADS to convert recycled plastic into durable products such as pipe and chambers.

"For over 20 years, the dedicated ADS Recycling employees in Cordele have made this location one of the top ADS performers in the nation, and we're thrilled to bring innovative investments to this site and new career opportunities to the local community," said Kristen Rinehart, Vice President and General Manager of Recycling for ADS. "As one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, expanding our operations in Cordele will allow us to deliver recycled material to our seven manufacturing sites throughout the southeast region, while expanding ADS' overall use of recycled plastic in our pipe products and advanced stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions."

The development of the ADS Recycling facility was made possible through the support and partnership of the Cordele-Crisp County Industrial Development Council, Crisp County Commissioners, and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The Crisp County Power Commission is purchasing and installing transformers to support production capabilities for this facility.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and on-site septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The Company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at .

Media Contact:

Heather Schreiber

Director of Marketing

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

Phone: 614-216-3757

Investor Relations:

Michael Higgins

VP, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

Phone: 614-658-0050

