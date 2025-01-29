Transform Consumer Product Safety Compliance With SGS At ICPHSO 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce it is a sponsor at the 2025 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium organized by the International Consumer Product and Safety Organization (ICPHSO).This year's theme, 'Fostering Bridges Within the Product Safety Community, ' will unite regulators and key operators from around the globe. The event provides a collaborative space to exchange consumer product safety insights, share best practices and address emerging challenges.SGS will be at Booth #17 throughout the event, with a multidisciplinary team from Hardlines, Connectivity and Softlines ready to answer questions about regulations, testing and certification. In addition, two of SGS's experts will moderate insightful sessions on key industry topics.On February 17, 2025, Michael Richardson, Sustainability Manager, will facilitate the breakout session, 'The Growing Impact of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations on Products and Packaging.' This will address several points, including the significance of EPR, its impact on the consumer products industry, and the practical steps available to businesses seeking compliance.Dr. Min Zhu, Senior Director, Technical Services and Operations, Softlines, will then moderate a plenary session on February 19, 2025, covering the US Consumer Products Safety Commission's (CPSC) new electronic filing (eFiling) requirements. Topics covered will include the status of the new rules and the solutions offered by SGS.Health and safety remain central to the consumer product industry. As regulations evolve and new risks emerge, this event will provide valuable insights into regulatory changes and the solutions available to businesses seeking to achieve compliance and market success.The ICPHSO 2025 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium takes place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA, from February 17-20, 2025.To find out more visit ICPHSO 2025.About SGSSGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

