From FITUR To The Padel Court: Puerto Rico Shines At The Hexagon Cup In Madrid

Team Bella Puerto Rico on the court at Hexagon Cup 2024

- Carlos López LayMADRID, SPAIN, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The deep historical and cultural ties between Puerto Rico and Spain are expanding beyond history and culture-now, they extend onto the padel courts. After a spectacular showcase at FITUR, Puerto Rico is once again making its mark in Spain, this time at the Hexagon Cup in Madrid, where Team Bella Puerto Rico, the Island's first and only professional padel team, is competing for the second consecutive year.Team Bella Puerto Rico, owned by Carlos López-Lay and María Esteve, is proudly representing the Island in this prestigious international tournament. The team is making history by competing at this elite level, further positioning Puerto Rico as a rising force in the global padel scene.“This is more than just a tournament; this is an opportunity for Puerto Rico to stand out on an international stage and show that we belong in professional padel. Our commitment to this sport is proof that Puerto Rico is ready to make its mark in the padel world,” expressed Carlos López-Lay, owner of Team Bella Puerto Rico.Beyond the competition, Puerto Rican pride is shining bright in Madrid, thanks to an impressive delegation of Boricua ambassadors supporting the team. Among them is former Miss Universe and global star Dayanara Torres, along with TV host and model Jaime Mayol and influencer Gabriela Short. They are also joined by actor and producer Julián Gil, further amplifying Puerto Rico's visibility and ensuring that the Island's energy and passion are felt throughout Spain.“Seeing Puerto Rico represented at an event of this magnitude is inspiring. Padel is growing rapidly on the Island, and Team Bella Puerto Rico is leading the way. Being here, cheering them on, and seeing our flag waving in Madrid fills me with pride,” shared Dayanara Torres.Adding to the momentum, Whatever Puerto Rico, one of the Island's leading social platforms focused on promoting Puerto Rico as a premier tourism destination, is also in Madrid supporting Team Bella Puerto Rico. During the Hexagon Cup, Whatever Puerto Rico will be sharing daily content, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive event recaps, further expanding Puerto Rico's presence in Spain.“This opportunity allows us to leverage the promotional efforts made by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and Discover Puerto Rico during FITUR and give them continuity, amplifying Puerto Rico's visibility in the Spanish market,” said Jean Paul Polo, Chief Creative Officer of Whatever Puerto Rico.“There is strength in unity, and by combining sports and tourism, we are showing that Puerto Rico is much more than beaches-we are positioning the Island as a dynamic, world-class destination with a presence in high-level global events.”The Hexagon Cup, one of the world's most prestigious padel tournaments, brings together elite teams and top-tier talent, providing a high-performance competition platform with global recognition. With Puerto Rico's continued presence at this event, the Island is not only making strides in the sports world but also reinforcing its strong ties with Spain in a dynamic and modern way.From the global tourism spotlight at FITUR to the excitement of the Hexagon Cup courts, Puerto Rico is making waves across Spain.The Hexagon Cup is taking place at Madrid Arena from January 29 to February 2, 2025, and matches will be streamed live on Telemundo Puerto Rico's digital platform and Punto 2. To check match schedules and live broadcasts, visit or follow updates on social media at @TeamBella and @WhateverPuertoRico.###About Team Bella Puerto RicoBella Puerto Rico is the island's first and only professional padel team, owned by Carlos López-Lay and representing Puerto Rico on an international scale. Competing in the Hexagon Cup in Madrid, Bella Puerto Rico is dedicated to elevating the sport of padel on the island and showcasing Puerto Rican talent on the world stage.About Whatever Puerto RicoWhatever Puerto Rico is a digital platform dedicated to showcasing the best of Puerto Rican music, culture, gastronomy, sports, natural wonders, and adventure. Through engaging content and a strong social media presence, Whatever Puerto Rico aims to be the go-to source for anyone interested in the rich and diverse stories of Puerto Rico.

