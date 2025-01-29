Hemphill, LLC Introduces The Hemphill Zenotm Solar Generator: A Reliable Power Solution For Outages And Gaps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Scott Hemphill, Chief Officer at Hemphill, LLCTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hemphill, LLC, a leading tower site developer and provider of innovative solar solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Hemphill ZenoTM Solar Generator , a cutting-edge addition to its energy storage product line.The Hemphill ZenoTM Solar Generator is a portable and robust energy solution designed to address critical needs for emergency response and backup power in the field. Equipped with Wi-Fi/GPRS monitoring systems as standard and offering configurable MODBUS communications, the Zeno is a versatile option for various applications. Its standard mounting hardware allows seamless integration with poles supporting small telecom dishes, small wind turbines (up to 1kW), and self-powered solar security lights. Additionally, identical Zeno units can be connected in parallel or daisy-chained for even greater power reliability.The Hemphill ZenoTM Solar Panels are tailored to meet site-specific needs. Key features include:.120/240 VAC capability.Battery capacity of 40 kWh.Plug-and-play installation.Continuous output power of 12 kWHemphill ensures a smooth transition by delivering and installing the Zeno directly, enabling customers to achieve a faster return on investment.To learn more about the Hemphill ZenoTM Solar Generator, visit /solar/zeno/ .About Hemphill, LLCHemphill, LLC develops, owns, and leases tower sites for wireless networks. Recognized as a leader in tower site development , Hemphill has been at the forefront of wireless deployments in urban and rural markets for over 35 years. With thousands of towers built, Hemphill delivers unmatched service with a focus on speed to market. For more information, visit .

