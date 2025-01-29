Medical Therapeutic Stock Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: $AEMD) Gains On Cancer Clinical Trial Update

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech and medical tech reports on trading and news for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.

Aethlon is trading up today, currently at $0.6930, up 0.0700, gaining 11.1643% on over 2.1 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $0.75 as of this report.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ) today announced a significant milestone: the treatment of the first patient with the Hemopurifier in its Australian safety, feasibility and dose-finding clinical trial of the Hemopurifier. This trial is designed for patients with solid tumors who have stable or progressive disease during anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment, such as KeytrudaÂ® (pembrolizumab) or OpdivoÂ® (nivolumab) (AEMD-2022-06 Hemopurifier Study). The patient was enrolled on October 29, 2024, by Prof. Michael Brown and his staff at the Cancer Clinical Trials Unit, CALHN, Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia, and treated with the Hemopurifer on January 29, 2025, by Prof. Toby Coates and the dialysis staff.

Paid News Dissemination of behalf of AEMD.

The patient treated was determined to have progressive disease following a two-month "run -in" period of the anti-PD-1 drug Nivolumab. During this period, serial measurements of extracellular vesicles (EVs) and anti-tumor T cell activity were obtained. The patient was then treated with the Aethlon Hemopurifier for 4 hours on a single day and tolerated the procedure without complications. The patient will have follow-up safety visits, EV and T cell measurements as well as imaging for clinical response.

"Treatment of the first patient represents the achievement of a critical milestone for Aethlon Medical in the clinical development of the Hemopurifier in Oncology," stated Steven LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Aethlon Medical. "We are excited to receive the data from this first treatment cohort, anticipating insights into how the Hemopurifier may reduce tumor-derived extracellular vesicles and enhance T cell activity against tumors".

Currently, only approximately 30-40% of patients who receive pembrolizumab or nivolumab will have lasting clinical responses to these agents. EVs produced by tumors have been implicated in the spread of cancers as well as the resistance to anti-PD-1 therapies. The Aethlon Hemopurifier has been designed to bind and remove these EVs from the bloodstream, which may improve therapeutic response rates to anti-PD-1 antibodies. In preclinical studies, the Hemopurifier has been shown to reduce the number of exosomes from the plasma of cancer patient samples.

The primary endpoint of the approximately 18-patient, safety, feasibility, and dose-finding trial is the incidence of adverse events and clinically significant changes in safety lab tests of Hemopurifier treated patients with solid tumors with stable or progressive disease at different treatment intervals, after a two-month run-in period of PD-1 antibody, Keytruda® or Opdivo® monotherapy. Patients who do not respond to the therapy will be eligible to enter the Hemopurifier period of the study where sequential cohorts will receive 1, 2, or 3 Hemopurifier treatments during a one-week period. In addition to monitoring safety, the study is designed to examine the number of Hemopurifier treatments needed to decrease the concentration of EVs and if these changes in EV concentrations improve the body's own natural ability to attack tumor cells. These exploratory central laboratory analyses are expected to inform the design of a subsequent efficacy and safety, Premarket Approval (PMA), study required by regulatory agencies.

