Giriraj Singh Launches Handloom E-Pehchaan Portal At Manthan Conclave

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN) Union of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Handloom Conclave – Manthan at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on January 29, 2025.

During the event, Singh launched the Handloom Weavers E-Pehchaan portal and an module for Handloom Awards, marking a digital transformation in the sector.

The Minister emphasised the need for the handloom sector to target premium niche markets by blending modernity with tradition.

He called upon stakeholders to make the sector self-reliant or 'Atmanirbhar' through innovative technological solutions and establish a strong brand presence in the global market.

Singh highlighted that the textile industry exemplifies Prime Minister Modi's vision of women empowerment, noting that both key ministry functionaries and the majority of artisans and weavers in the industry are women.

Speaking about market potential, Singh stressed the importance of raising awareness about handloom products' sustainable and eco-friendly nature, including their natural dyeing processes and unique designs.

He specifically pointed to the emerging e-commerce market, which is projected to reach USD 325 billion by 2030, as a key opportunity for the sector.

In a notable initiative, Singh announced that the Textile Ministry would introduce an award for corporates, producer companies, and start-ups that develop successful models providing sustainable employment to handloom weavers for at least 300 days per year.

This move aims to ensure social security and fair remuneration for workers in the sector.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles Pabitra Margherita, also present at the event, described handloom products as living testaments to India's cultural heritage.

The Secretary of Textiles characterised the conclave as a 'Chintan Shivir' or thinking session, aimed at addressing marketing challenges and youth retention in the sector.

The conclave featured three technical sessions focusing on start up support, marketing strategies, and youth engagement in the handloom sector.

Key recommendations from these sessions included focusing on niche products, improving packaging presentation, promoting viable employment opportunities, incorporating IT and soft skills training, highlighting product narratives for customer engagement, and integrating handloom weaving into formal education curricula.

(KNN Bureau)