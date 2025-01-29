MNRE Sets Stricter Quality Standards For Solar Equipment In 2025 Overhaul

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN) The Union of New and (MNRE) has issued comprehensive new regulations governing solar energy equipment, setting stricter quality and efficiency standards for the rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

The Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025, which will take effect in July 2025, supersedes the previous 2017 regulations and introduces notable changes for solar PV modules, inverters, and storage batteries.

The updated regulations emerge from an extensive 24-month consultation process involving key stakeholders, including manufacturers, testing laboratories, and regulatory bodies.

The ministry also incorporated feedback from World Trade Organisation member countries, demonstrating India's commitment to international trade considerations while strengthening domestic standards.

Under the new order, solar PV modules must meet specific efficiency thresholds, with mono-crystalline silicon and thin-film PV modules required to achieve 18 per cent efficiency, while poly-crystalline silicon modules must reach 17 per cent efficiency under Standard Test Conditions.

These requirements align with India's push toward higher-performing renewable energy technologies.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will oversee the implementation and enforcement of these regulations, which apply to all manufacturers, importers, and sellers operating in the Indian market.

Products manufactured exclusively for export are exempt from these requirements. Existing licenses issued under the 2017 regulations will remain valid, with future renewals and new registrations subject to the updated standards.

The revised order represents a significant step in India's renewable energy strategy, aiming to enhance product reliability and safety while supporting the country's ambitious clean energy targets.

Non-compliance will result in penalties under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, reflecting the government's serious approach to quality control in the renewable energy sector.

(KNN Bureau)