Onevest Secures $20 Million In Series B Funding Led By Salesforce Ventures To Revolutionize Wealth Management - Aetoswir...

OneVest, a comprehensive wealth management platform, today announced the closure of a $20 million USD Series B equity funding round. The round was led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from new investors, Allianz Life Ventures and TIAA Ventures. Returning investors include OMERS Ventures, Deloitte Ventures, Fin Capital, Luge Capital, and Pivot Partners.

“We are tackling massive challenges in an that's been traditionally slow to adopt new technologies. Having such esteemed investors solidifies our position to reimagine wealth management technology for enterprises across the U.S. and Canada,” says Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest.“With this new funding, we are poised to achieve our goal of becoming the leading wealth management platform in North America.”

"OneVest is at the forefront of transforming wealth management technology by providing institutions with the tools needed to deliver personalized and scalable solutions,” said Zak Kokosa, Senior Associate, Salesforce Ventures.“We're excited to support OneVest as they continue to set the standard for innovation in an industry poised for tremendous growth."

Advancing the Future of Wealth Management

The wealth management market is undergoing unprecedented change. An estimated $84 trillion will be transferred from Baby Boomers to their Gen X and Millennial heirs over the coming decades, and OneVest's innovative platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises adapt to these seismic shifts.

OneVest's cutting-edge platform is designed modularly and flexibly, allowing firms to roll out their full end-to-end solution, while large enterprises-including banks, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), asset management firms, and insurance companies-are able to pick and choose specific modules to modernize their wealth programs. Customers can save implementation time and cut down significantly on the cost of using various legacy vendors and manual processes. Additionally, the platform is highly configurable, enabling customers to offer tailored hybrid experiences for investors, and empower advisors to gain greater control and insights over their books of business.

Building for Tomorrow: AI and Alternative Investments

OneVest is building out advanced AI capabilities to enhance decision-making and client engagement. The company will expand its offerings in alternative investments, providing enterprises with tools to diversify client portfolios in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape. OneVest is committed to defining industry changes, while providing a unified, seamless experience for customers.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

OneVest is deepening its strategic partnerships with key industry players, like BlackRock, Vanguard, and Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to further solidify its leadership in the market and expand its reach across the financial services sector. With many of its clients using Salesforce, OneVest is expanding value to mutual customers by further unifying the client/advisor experience.

Shaping the Industry's Future

OneVest is setting a new standard for the wealth management technology experience, providing enterprises with the ability to deliver unparalleled customization and personalization through a best-in-class platform. The latest funding round will allow OneVest to focus on company growth and product development.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to Power the World's Wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest's software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. For more information, please visit onevest .

