Super Bowl Sips: Game On Spirits And Mixologist Rebecca Dowda Team Up To Create Winning Game Day Drinks

Elevate Your Super Bowl Party With Football-Themed Cocktails Crafted by Master Mixologist Rebecca Dowda

- Rebecca DowdaCLEARWATER , FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Game On Shots, the Florida-based brand behind stadium-inspired spirits, has teamed up with acclaimed mixologist Rebecca Dowda to craft the ultimate drink lineup for Super Bowl celebrations. Dowda, best known for her innovative creations for major restaurant chains and her role as a featured mixologist on the hit TV show Bar Rescue, has designed an exclusive collection of cocktails, beer bombs, and“Super Shots” using Game On's signature game-day flavors: Caramel Corn, Cotton Candy, Buttered Popcorn, and the iconic Game Day Dog.Highlights from the new lineup include the Arrowhead Elixir, Philly Fizz, and Game Day Glizzy, each tailored to bring fans closer to the action. Rebecca has even created the Cotton Candy Era, a cocktail crafted with female fans in mind, blending fun and flavor to enhance any Super Bowl watch party.“We're thrilled to work with Rebecca Dowda to highlight the versatility and fun of our Game On Shots,” said Paul Brown of Game On Shots.“She's taken our lineup to a whole new level, crafting recipes that will be the MVPs of Super Bowl parties across the country.”Rebecca Dowda brings a wealth of experience and creativity to this collaboration. With a career spanning the development of custom cocktails for leading restaurant brands nationwide, Rebecca is celebrated for her ability to elevate beverages into unforgettable experiences.“Game On Shots are such a unique canvas for creativity,” said Dowda.“These flavors are nostalgic, fun, and delicious -perfect for making drinks that turn game day into an event.”Bringing the Super Bowl Atmosphere to Every HomeFor those who want to offer the stadium experience at home, Dowda also offers tips on how to make your Super Sunday more enjoyable with drink pairing ideas, snack options and making your bar setup more festive.“It's all about bringing people together and making sure everyone has a great time-whether they are die-hard football fans or just there for the commercials,” added Dowda.Media Opportunities with Rebecca DowdaRebecca Dowda is available for media appearances leading up to the Super Bowl, offering:.Cocktail Demonstrations: Showcasing how to make her signature recipes like the Arrowhead Elixir and Cotton Candy Era..Super Bowl Party Tips: Sharing ideas to elevate any watch party with Game On Shots..Expert Insights: Discussing trends in game-day drinks and stadium-inspired flavors.Get Ready for Game DayGame On Shots are available throughout Florida and online at gameonshots . Fans can recreate Rebecca's Super Bowl-worthy recipes or sip them straight for a game-day experience like no other.For interviews, media appearances, or recipes, please contact Paul Brown.About Game On Shots:Game On Shots is a Florida-based company dedicated to bringing the excitement of game day to every occasion. With unique, stadium-inspired flavors like Caramel Corn, Cotton Candy, Buttered Popcorn, and Game Day Dog, Game On Shots are perfect for tailgates, watch parties, and beyond.About Rebecca Dowda:Rebecca Dowda is a renowned mixologist with over a decade of experience creating standout cocktails for leading restaurant chains. As a featured mixologist on Bar Rescue, she's known for her innovative approach to mixology and her ability to turn ordinary ingredients into extraordinary drinks.

