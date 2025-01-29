Saudi Firm To Join Brazil’S Stone Sector Project

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A company from Saudi Arabia will come to Brazil in February to participate in technical visits to ornamental stone and in B2B meetings at the Marmomac Brazil fair. It is one of the invited companies for the It's Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone project, spearheaded by the Brazilian Association of Natural Stones (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote Brazilian stone products abroad.

According to information from Centrorochas, companies from several countries were invited to learn about the production of Brazilian ornamental stones and participate in the B2B meetings. On February 17, the delegation will visit a quarry in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo state, where they will also visit three factories in the cities of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and Serra, including Magban, Decolores, and Qualitá. In São Paulo, on February 19, they will attend the Marmomac Brazil fair. The following day, they will take part in the B2B meetings.

Of the 26 guests invited by the project, 15 are buyers. Of these, seven were invited by the It's Natural project and eight through a partnership between Centrorochas and the Marmomac organizers. Besides the Saudi company that'll be represented by a Lebanese employee, there will be buyers from the United States, Romania, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Poland. The visitor group will also include journalists, designers, and architects from countries such as the US, Turkey, Italy, Greece, and Germany.

According to data from Centrorochas, Brazil is the fourth largest producer and the fifth largest exporter of ornamental stones in the world. Last year, it exported USD 1.26 billion, a 12.7% increase compared to 2023. The top destinations of Brazilian stones were the US, China, and Italy. The It's Natural project targets markets in China, the United Arab Emirates, the US, India, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Russia.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Centrorochas

