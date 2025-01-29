Chohfi Departs As Arab-Brazilian Chamber President

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – After four years in office, over two terms, Osmar Chohfi handed over the presidency of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) to lawyer William Adib Dib Jr. in a ceremony held at the its headquarters on Tuesday evening (28).

Coming from a career at the Brazilian of Foreign Affairs, where he served as Secretary-General, just below the in the hierarchy, Chohfi led the ABCC with a focus on digital transformation, expanding its international presence, and strengthening Brazil's foothold in the halal market.

The diplomat took over the presidency in 2021, while the world was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic, a challenging time for both the national and global economy and international trade. Modernization became the foundation for solidifying the institution's work in a rapidly changing global landscape moving towards digitalization.

Sallum thanked Osmar Chohfi for his dedication

Amid a busy schedule of fairs, missions, business events, seminars, cultural actions, social initiatives, diplomacy efforts, and partnerships with Arab and Brazilian government agencies, the ABCC launched projects during this period that became some of the key milestones in its history.

An office was opened in Brasília, Brazil's capital, and another in Cairo, Egypt. Two editions of the Global Halal Business Forum (GHB) were held, turning it into a major platform for discussions on the halal market. Additionally, the Halal do Brasil project was launched in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), expanding the presence of Brazilian products in Muslim markets.

Mourad presented the activities of 2024

“We have a robust, modern institution, aligned with its time and prepared to effectively achieve its goals,” said Chohfi in his farewell speech as president. Last year, Brazilian exports to the Arab world grossed a record USD 22 billion.“The ABCC has been growing in this bilateral relationship, which is increasingly important for Brazil,” Chohfi added.

The diplomat said that in all areas, the ABCC sought to have a relevant and results-driven role.“Our entity and its staff, I can say with certainty, are well-organized and prepared to overcome the many challenges we are now face and are yet to face,” he told the attendees.

A video showcased some of the main events and achievements of the administration, while the Secretary-General and Vice President of International Relations of the Arab Chamber, Mohamad Orra Mourad, presented the entity's key activities of 2024. The schedule included a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo and with Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, in São Paulo.

Among other activities of the evening, the wives of both Chohfi, Katia Saldanha de Alencar Chohfi, and the new president Dib, Maria Cristina Dellivenneri Manssur Dib, were honored. Chohfi welcomed his successor, saying,“William Adib Dib Jr., who succeeds me, will bring to the entity his vast experience, capability, and business acumen, along with his kindness and equanimity in dealing with others.”

Chohfi (L) and Dib (R) with their wives

The inauguration of the new president of the institution was led by the chairman of the ABCC's Board, Marcelo Sallum, who also thanked Osmar Chohfi and his Vice Presidents for their dedication.

“Throughout their administration, they demonstrated commitment, competence, and an unwavering sense of responsibility towards the objectives and values of our ABCC. I'd like to particularly highlight the role of our president, our dear ambassador Chohfi-for your work, dedication, and involvement, Chohfi, I express our sincere recognition and gratitude,” said Sallum. Chohfi will continue at the ABCC as part of the Advisory and Deliberative Council.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



