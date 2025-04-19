Dubai: RTA Announces Temporary Partial Closure Of Jumeirah Street

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that a major road will be closed on early April 20.

Starting tonight, from 1.30am till 5.30am, Jumeirah Street will be partially closed.

Jumeirah Street will be closed from the Umm Suqeim Intersection to Burj Al Arab Intersection, in the direction of Deira.

The authority has urged motorists to use alternate routes to ensure smooth travel during those hours.