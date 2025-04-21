US Ambassador Brink Publishes Farewell Message To Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who is stepping down from her post, released a farewell video on April 21 summarizing her three years of service.

She posted the video on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Brink stated that serving as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine had been "the honor of my lifetime." She recalled arriving in Ukraine in May 2022, at a time when the country was fighting for its survival.

"In those early days, the mission was simple: help Ukraine remain free," she said.

She highlighted the various forms of support the United States has provided to Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, including military and humanitarian aid, assistance in maintaining grain exports, efforts to help rebuild the energy sector, and support for reforms advancing Ukraine toward European Union membership.

"Ukraine has rightfully won a reputation as a courageous nation that belongs in Europe -- a sovereign partner that is strong, tough, and innovative. But the work is not done. We support a just and lasting peace," Brink said.

Ambassador Brink stepping down due to disagreements with Trump Administration - FT

She also expressed gratitude to everyone she worked with over the past three years, especially her team at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

Media outlets initially reported that U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink planned to leave her post and step down early. The U.S. State Department later officially confirmed that Brink had completed her diplomatic assignment in Kyiv and was returning to the United States.

While no official reason was given for her departure, The Financial Times, citing informed sources, reported that Brink submitted her resignation due to growing political disagreements with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.