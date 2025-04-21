Guerrillas Record Transport Of Missiles For Air Defense Systems In Kerch
This was reported by the Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.
"In central Kerch, three transport trucks were spotted carrying transport-launch containers with missiles for S-300/S-400 air defense systems," the message reads.
The report notes that the convoy headed toward the village of Bagerove, which is located about 10 kilometers to the west.Read also: Russian occupiers in Crimea step up patrols to detect guerrillas
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in occupied Crimea, Russian forces are also relocating S-300/S-400 launchers and air defense systems in Simferopol district near the village of Skvortsove.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment