Guerrillas Record Transport Of Missiles For Air Defense Systems In Kerch

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kerch, located in temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas have documented the transport of missiles for air defense systems.

This was reported by the Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.

"In central Kerch, three transport trucks were spotted carrying transport-launch containers with missiles for S-300/S-400 air defense systems," the message reads.

The report notes that the convoy headed toward the village of Bagerove, which is located about 10 kilometers to the west.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in occupied Crimea, Russian forces are also relocating S-300/S-400 launchers and air defense systems in Simferopol district near the village of Skvortsove.