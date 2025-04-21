Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guerrillas Record Transport Of Missiles For Air Defense Systems In Kerch

Guerrillas Record Transport Of Missiles For Air Defense Systems In Kerch


2025-04-21 08:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kerch, located in temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas have documented the transport of missiles for air defense systems.

This was reported by the Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.

"In central Kerch, three transport trucks were spotted carrying transport-launch containers with missiles for S-300/S-400 air defense systems," the message reads.

The report notes that the convoy headed toward the village of Bagerove, which is located about 10 kilometers to the west.

Read also: Russian occupiers in Crimea step up patrols to detect guerrillas

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in occupied Crimea, Russian forces are also relocating S-300/S-400 launchers and air defense systems in Simferopol district near the village of Skvortsove.

MENAFN21042025000193011044ID1109455391

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search