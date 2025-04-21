Qatar Museums, French Culture Ministry Enhance Cultural Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums and the French Republic's Ministry of Culture signed a number of framework agreements aiming to solidify ties between both countries' cultural institutions.

HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, and HE Minister of Culture of the French Republic, Rachida Dati, signed a framework agreement between Qatar Museums and the French Ministry of Culture, defining a collaborative partnership for professional training in the cultural sector, which may involve institutions such as Femis, Manufactures nationales, the Institut national du Patrimoine, and the new Qatar Preparatory School.

A framework agreement was signed between Qatar Museums and the Etablissement public des musees d'Orsay et de l'Orangerie - Valerie Giscard d'Estaing, enabling collaboration on research projects, joint exhibition projects, and academic and educational projects. It could also involve the mutual loan of artworks, reciprocal training programs, and collaboration on the level of the institutions' scientific boards.

Qatar Museums also signed a framework agreement with the Musee Guimet, paving the way for collaboration between the two cultural institutions on research, conservation, and educational projects dedicated to Asian arts. Mutual loans of artworks may also be proposed within the framework of this partnership, as well as joint exhibition projects, educational activities and residency programs.

Dedicated to the design and crafts sectors, a framework agreement was signed between Qatar Museums and Manufactures nationales - Sevres and Mobilier national, to strengthen links between French and Qatari designers and craftsmen. It will enable the implementation of research projects and joint exhibitions in Qatar and France.

The Doha Film Institute and the Centre national du cinema et de l'image animee signed a cooperation agreement to help foster co-production projects between France and Qatar and enable the implementation of training programs for film professionals, as well as image education programs for young audiences.

Moreover, Qatar National Library and the Bibliotheque Nationale de France signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) enabling the development of research programs on the collections of both cultural institutions; it will involve training for library professionals and the digitization of Islamic manuscripts held by the Bibliotheque nationale de France, to complement the digital collections of the Qatar National Library.

The Joint Statement between Qatar Museums and the French Republic's Ministry of Culture read: "The number and unprecedented ambition of these partnerships demonstrate the shared determination of France and Qatar to take their cultural relationship to a higher level, and to make it one of the fundamental pillars of their bilateral relationship."

During the working meeting that preceded the signing of these agreements, both sides agreed that, in the coming months, French and Qatari teams would work together to implement these partnerships through the launch of initial projects.