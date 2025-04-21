Chinese FM Held Talks With Indonesian Counterpart

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIJING, Apr 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, held talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister, Sugiono, in Beijing, yesterday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said, China and Indonesia have reached an important consensus on building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, that has regional and global influence, and on upgrading the cooperation pattern from“four pillar” cooperation, covering political, economic, people-to-people exchange and maritime aspects, to“five-pillar” cooperation with the addition of security as the fifth pillar, opening up broad prospects for China-Indonesia cooperation.

He said, the two sides should strengthen cooperation on anchoring high-quality collaboration, upholding free trade, developing emerging industries, and expanding livelihood-focused partnerships.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, Wang said that, amid the U.S.-instigated global trade war and headwinds battering economic globalisation, China and Indonesia, as upholders of economic globalisation and trade liberalisation, should take historic initiative to enhance mutual trust and cooperation.

Wang said that the two countries should work together to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, defend international fairness and justice, and send a signal of unity and openness to the world, further demonstrating the regional and global influence of China-Indonesia relations.

Noting that China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment, Sugiono said, Indonesia has always regarded the country as one of its most crucial partners, and that bilateral relations have maintained strong momentum over the years.

Noting that, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia, Sugiono said, Indonesia attaches great importance and is committed to deepening comprehensive relations with China across all fields.

He added that, Indonesia looks forward to enhancing exchange with China at all levels, and to expanding practical cooperation on trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, health care, clean energy, scientific innovation, as well as, people-to people and cultural exchange. Indonesia is also looking forward to continuously strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and to promoting more dynamic, resilient regional development and prosperity.

On the same day, a reception was held in Beijing to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference.

The event was attended by Wang Yi, Chinese Defence Minister, Dong Jun, Sugiono and Indonesia's Defence Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.– NNN-XINHUA