Harvard Sues Trump Administration To Stop Over $2 Billion Funding Freeze

MENAFN - Live Mint) Harvard University on Monday said that it has filed a lawsuit to block a federal freeze on over $2.2 billion in grants, following its decision to oppose the Trump administration's efforts to curb campus activism.

This comes a week after Trump administration asked the university to reform its leadership, change admission policies, audit views of diversity on campus, and stop recognising some student clubs. To this, Harvard President Alan Garber responded saying it would not bend to the demands this, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

What do the Harvard lawsuit say?

“The Government has not - and cannot - identify any rational connection between antisemitism concerns and the medical, scientific, technological, and other research it has frozen that aims to save American lives, foster American success, preserve American security, and maintain America's position as a global leader in innovation,” said the lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court.

“Nor has the Government acknowledged the significant consequences that the indefinite freeze of billions of dollars in federal research funding will have on Harvard's research programs, the beneficiaries of that research, and the national interest in furthering American innovation and progress,” it added.

In its lawsuit, Harvard said the funding freeze violated its First Amendment rights and the statutory provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The freeze, according to the lawsuit, was also“arbitrary and capricious and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

The lawsuit follows one filed earlier this month by the American Association of University Professors demanding that a federal judge declare unlawful and put aside a pending review and investigation of Harvard's funding.

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment. Education Department spokesperson Madi Biedermann declined to comment on the lawsuit.

In its letter dated April 11, the administration told Harvard to impose tougher discipline on protesters and to screen international students for those who are“hostile to the American values.”

It also called for broad leadership reforms at the university, changes to admissions policies and the removal of college recognition for some student clubs. The government also demanded Harvard audit its faculty and student body to ensure wide viewpoints in every department and, if necessary, diversify by admitting additional students and hiring new faculty.

Last Monday, Harvard said it would not comply, citing the First Amendment. The following day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, questioning whether the university should lose its tax-exempt status“if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting 'Sickness?'”

The university frames the government's demands as a threat not only to the Ivy League school but to the autonomy that the Supreme Court has long granted American universities.

For the Trump administration, Harvard presents the first major hurdle in its attempt to force change at universities that Republicans say have become hotbeds of liberalism and antisemitism. A part of that is targeting research funding which has fueled scientific breakthroughs but has become an easy source of leverage for the Trump administration.

“Today, we stand for the values that have made American higher education a beacon for the world,” Garber wrote Monday to the Harvard community.

“We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society without improper government intrusion,” he wrote.“That is how we achieve academic excellence, safeguard open inquiry and freedom of speech, and conduct pioneering research."

Anurima Bhargava, one of the alumni who has encouraged Harvard to take a tougher stand against the administration, praised the filing of the lawsuit.

“The Trump administration continues its reckless and unlawful attack for power and control over Harvard, slashing billions in funding for scientific research and innovation that improves and saves lives,” she said.“Today, Harvard once again refused to accede to the administration's dangerous and escalating demands.”

The American Council on Education, a nonprofit with more than 1,600 member colleges and universities, applauded Harvard.

“It has been clear for weeks that the administration's actions violated due process and the rule of law. We applaud Harvard for taking this step and look forward to a clear and unambiguous statement by the court rebuking efforts to undermine scholarship and science,” said Ted Mitchell, the council president.

___

Gecker reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed.