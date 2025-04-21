403
Step Into The Future Of Cybersecurity With Amiviz At GISEC 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, is set to participate in GISEC Global 2025, the region's premier cybersecurity event, taking place from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors can find AmiViz at Stand B180 in Hall 5, where the company will spotlight a powerful lineup of cybersecurity solutions tailored to address today's most pressing digital threats.
At this year's event, AmiViz will be joined by six leading technology partners, each bringing unique capabilities to the cybersecurity ecosystem:
AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners. At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn't an afterthought-it's our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support. Discover the AmiViz advantage at and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!
-
Sysdig – Real-Time Security for Cloud and Containers
Threatcop – People Security Management
Bitsight – Cyber Risk Management
ExtraHop – Cloud Native Network Detection and Response
RunZero – Total Attack Surface & Exposure Management
YesWeHack – Global Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Management Platform
