MENAFN - UkrinForm) A group of Russian activists in Washington, D.C. is planning to hold the first in several years "Immortal Regiment" march on May 3, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the so-called“Great Patriotic War”.

This is stated in a pamphlet distributed by the organizers among Russian-speaking groups in the U.S., which was obtained by Ukrinform.

According to the announcement, the event will start at 15:30 local time in Lafayette Square, located next to the White House complex. From there, participants are expected to march along Pennsylvania Avenue to the World War II Memorial in central Washington.

“We'll walk with an orchestra, songs, and portraits of our heroes,” the organizers stated in the pamphlet, which is decorated with Soviet symbols and the St. George's ribbon - a symbol that, since 2014, has become associated with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

The plan also includes a“small concert” near the World War II Memorial.

Such events typically require municipal approval. According to sources familiar with the plans, the organizers claim to have already obtained the necessary permit. However, the press service of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to Ukrinform's request for comment.

As Ukrinform previously reported,“Immortal Regiment” events, held both inside and outside of Russia, are widely considered propaganda efforts, often controlled and sponsored by the Kremlin. Abroad, these events are typically held in early May. However, the march in Washington has not taken place since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.