Qatar, Saudi Arabia Hold Coordination Meeting On Abu Samra-Salwa Border Crossings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of efforts to enhance security cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a coordination meeting was held via video conference under the framework of the project to streamline passenger procedures and exchange data between the Abu Samra Border Passport Control (Qatar) and the Salwa Border Passport Control (Saudi Arabia).



Director of the Border Passports Department Colonel Faleh Fahad Al Nuaimi headed the Qatari side at the meeting, while the Saudi side was headed by Director of the Border Passports Department Colonel Abdullah Al Qahtani.



The meeting discussed mechanisms to facilitate travel procedures and improve the efficiency of border crossing between the two sides.